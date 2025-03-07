Ex-WEC racer Rasmussen breaks vertebrae on Super Formula debut

Oliver Rasmussen will sit out this weekend’s opening round of Super Formula at Suzuka after breaking his vertebrae in a nasty crash in practice.

Driving Impul’s Toyota-powered SF23, Rasmussen hit a tyre wall head-on at Degner at the end of the opening practice session at Suzuka on Friday.

The Dane reportedly needed external assistance to get out of the car and then had to be placed on a stretcher so he could be transported to a hospital.

Scans revealed that Rasmussen had broken his lumbar vertebrae in the accident and a decision was immediately taken for him to skip the Suzuka double header.

It’s unclear how long it would take for him to recover from the injuries. The next round of the 2025 Super Formula season isn’t scheduled until 18-20 April at Motegi.

Rasmussen moved to Japan this year after three seasons competing for Jota Sport in the World Endurance Championship, including a full year in the Hypercar class in 2024.

He is set to combine the 12-race Super Formula campaign with a full season in SUPER GT’s secondary GT300 division with apr Lexus.

Toyota has already announced that Seita Nonaka will replace Rasmussen at Impul this weekend.

Nonaka, 24, was already in Suzuka to contest the Super Formula Lights series that serves as a stepping stone for Japan’s flagship SF series.

This would mark the debut outing in Super Formula for Nonaka, who is already down to substitute for KCMG driver Kamui Kobayashi at Motegi in April.