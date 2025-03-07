Verstappen’s racing team announces 2025 programme

Verstappen.com Racing to have an expanded presence in the GT3 arena this year

Theirry Vermeulen
Theirry Vermeulen
© Red Bull Content Pool

The team owned by four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has announced its plans for the 2025 season.

For the first time, Verstappen.com Racing will be present in the the Endurance leg of SRO’s GT World Challenge Europe, while continuing its involvement in the Sprint Cup.

In GTWCE Endurance Cup, Verstappen-backed Thierry Vermeulen and sim racing graduate Chris Lulham will share an Aston Martin Vantage GT3 entered by 2 Seas Motorsport together with 24-year-old Harry King.

Vermeulen and Lulham will also team up in the Sprint Cup of GTWCE, sharing the driving duties in an Emil Frey Racing Ferrari 296 GT3.

Vermeulen, son of Verstappen’s manager Raymond, will also contest the DTM for a third consecutive season with Emil Frey Racing and with backing from Verstappen.com Racing.

“We go racing all together, partnering with professional support teams in challenging championships,” said Verstappen, whose team is supported by Red Bull.

“Of course, there is still a lot to learn to maximise our performance with the cars and drivers. The goal is to be competitive and fight in the top of the field.

“It is great that we now make it happen for a sim racer to take it up against established racing drivers. I am very excited for the year ahead!”

Meanwhile, Jos Verstappen will represent his son’s team in rallying, taking part in both the Belgian Rally Championship and the European Rally Championship in a Skoda Fabia RS Rally 2 car.

Read More

Latest News

Le Mans News
13m ago
2025 IMSA: The full entry list for Sebring 12 Hours
Sebring 12 Hours race start
F1 News
31m ago
Flavio Briatore’s menacing warning to Jack Doohan revealed
Jack Doohan is already feeling the heat with his F1 future uncertain
RR News
1h ago
“New situation” for Julian Trummer as Kawasaki-backed Isle of Man TT effort announced
Julian Trummer. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
F1 News
1h ago
Bernie Ecclestone sells £500m F1 car collection to Red Bull heir
Bernie Ecclestone ran F1 until 2017
MotoGP News
1h ago
Ducati management gives reassurance to Pecco Bagnaia after Thai MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
2h ago
Legal action threat amid attack on Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s reign
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem
Le Mans News
2h ago
Lotterer to contest Le Mans with Genesis-backed IDEC Sport team
Andre Lotterer, Porsche
F1 News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton makes preparation claim as Ferrari F1 debut looms
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
2h ago
Verstappen’s racing team announces 2025 racing programme
Theirry Vermeulen
WSBK News
3h ago
Iker Lecuona recovery timeline update as Spaniard in "better than expected" condition
Iker Lecuona, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.