Verstappen’s racing team announces 2025 programme

The team owned by four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has announced its plans for the 2025 season.

For the first time, Verstappen.com Racing will be present in the the Endurance leg of SRO’s GT World Challenge Europe, while continuing its involvement in the Sprint Cup.

In GTWCE Endurance Cup, Verstappen-backed Thierry Vermeulen and sim racing graduate Chris Lulham will share an Aston Martin Vantage GT3 entered by 2 Seas Motorsport together with 24-year-old Harry King.

Vermeulen and Lulham will also team up in the Sprint Cup of GTWCE, sharing the driving duties in an Emil Frey Racing Ferrari 296 GT3.

Vermeulen, son of Verstappen’s manager Raymond, will also contest the DTM for a third consecutive season with Emil Frey Racing and with backing from Verstappen.com Racing.

“We go racing all together, partnering with professional support teams in challenging championships,” said Verstappen, whose team is supported by Red Bull.

“Of course, there is still a lot to learn to maximise our performance with the cars and drivers. The goal is to be competitive and fight in the top of the field.

“It is great that we now make it happen for a sim racer to take it up against established racing drivers. I am very excited for the year ahead!”

Meanwhile, Jos Verstappen will represent his son’s team in rallying, taking part in both the Belgian Rally Championship and the European Rally Championship in a Skoda Fabia RS Rally 2 car.