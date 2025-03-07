Lewis Hamilton does donuts in Milan as he samples new Ferrari F1 car

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc put on a show for Ferrari fans in Milan.

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc wowed fans during a demonstration run in Milan ahead of the 2025 F1 season.

The noise of F1 cars filled the streets of Milan on Thursday as Ferrari carried out a public event in the Italian city for the first time in six years.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton and Leclerc both drive Ferrari cars through the city streets and conducted donuts, much to the delight of the attending spectators.

Hamilton got to try out another new Ferrari as he got behind the wheel of the SF21, the team’s 2021 challenger.

Leclerc, meanwhile, was reunited with the SF90 with which he claimed his first two F1 victories in 2019.

The pair then addressed the adoring Tifosi on stage as they took part in a fan Q&A.

Hamilton said he believes Ferrari have “everything we need” to fight for the world championship in 2025.

“I can’t wait to get on track with this extraordinary team,” the 40-year-old Briton said.

“I think we have everything we need to fight for the world championship and I also believe that you fans can be our extra gear. I hope we will have a lot of fun together.”

Hamilton will make his eagerly-anticipated Ferrari race bow in the famous red of the Italian team at next weekend’s season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

It follows a positive three days of pre-season testing for Hamilton and Ferrari in Bahrain.

Hamilton also carried out an extensive private testing programme with Ferrari via permitted TPC running to help him get up to speed with his new team, having completed a blockbuster switch from Mercedes after 12 years.

Below you can watch Hamilton and Leclerc perform donuts. 

