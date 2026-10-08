Fernando Alonso shuts down “rumours” surrounding Dakar Rally return

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso has shut down “rumours” that he is preparing to make a surprise return to the Dakar Rally in 2027.

There has been great speculation in recent weeks surrounding Alonso’s plans for 2027, with reports indicating that Alonso had agreed to return to contest the gruelling Dakar event next year after persuading Aston Martin to enter the race.

But Alonso, who recently confirmed he will be staying in F1 for at least one more season, has seemingly ruled out the possibility of him returning to Dakar, which he contested with Toyota back in 2020 during his grand prix racing sabbatical.

“I read those rumours, but no, I don't think it's possible. Physically, it's nearly impossible to fit two demanding programs like a Formula 1 Championship and Dakar,” Alonso said ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix.

Alonso contested the Dakar Rally during his F1 sabbatical in 2020

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The 45-year-old Spaniard also ruled out contesting GT3 races next year.

“Not GT3 - I never tried. It needs a very big preparation. Every one of these challenges, I think because they were good or more or less competitive in the past, people think that they are easy. It requires a lot of preparation, a lot of determination, a lot of luck to succeed.

“So when I do the next challenge, I will announce. It will not be a rumour, it will be myself doing it, and it will be because I think there is enough preparation and enough of a risk to take.”

A supposed Dakar deal first emerged in Spanish media after Alonso made some cryptic remarks during the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, where he teased that there could be some “surprises in the next few weeks”.

The speculation was also put to Aston Martin chief Mike Krack in Singapore.

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Alonso will continue to race with Aston Martin for at least one more year

"We had Robert [Kubica] doing rally, we had Kimi [Raikkonen] doing rally, we had Max [Verstappen] doing GT3, we had Lance [Stroll] doing GT3," Krack told reporters.

"I personally like that. It is good for motorsport in general if the drivers do that. What happens, I cannot really say in Fernando's case for next year. But generally, it is a very good thing, and it also shows what racing approach or what racers they are.

"With the calendar we have, they want to do other things. For Max, it was seven weekends in a row with all the GT3 stuff. It shows what racers they are, and it will glue me to the TV as well, like all of us."