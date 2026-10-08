Williams launches £1m legal action after historic F1 car goes missing

Williams has found itself in a curious legal battle after one of its historic F1 cars vanished without a trace.

The FW23 was Williams' F1 car for the 2001 season
The FW23 was Williams' F1 car for the 2001 season

Williams has found itself embroiled in a bizarre legal battle after one of the team’s historic Formula 1 cars vanished from a garage without explanation. 

The British team is suing a garage owner for £1million after the FW23 - driven by Ralf Schumacher and Juan Pablo Montoya during the 2001 F1 season - went missing from a garage in Telford. 

Williams loaned the FW23 F1 car to Autotech Performance Ltd in 2015 to become a showpiece at the firm’s garage. But when the team requested it to be returned six years later, it had no response. 

Autotech has since gone into liquidation and been dissolved. But Williams has launched legal against local garage owner and former Autotech director Peter Thorpe. 

Ralf Schumacher and Juan Pablo Montoya drove the car in 2001
Ralf Schumacher and Juan Pablo Montoya drove the car in 2001

Williams claims that that Thorpe wrongly informed his company’s liquidators that he personally owns the car, and had it removed from the garage in question. 

Thorpe is challenging the claim, but Williams has demanded the immediate return of the FW43, or financial compensation exceeding £1million to cover the loss. 

The former director insists he never claimed personal ownership of the FW23 and argues that the car was still at the garage in the summer of 2021, which was the last time Thorpe was on site before the company was dissolved. 

Thorpe’s legal representatives also state that Thorpe suffers from poor memory after having a stroke in 2018. 

In written submissions to the court, Richard Clegg, a barrister representing Williams, said: “On a date unknown after the commencement of Autotech’s voluntary liquidation, or thereabouts, the car was removed from the premises", adding that Thorpe maintained at the time that he had “moved abroad to work and would refer the matter to his legal representatives in the UK”.

The FW23 won four races in 2001
The FW23 won four races in 2001

The FW23 is an incredibly rare car, with only nine manufacturered. Williams values the car at £750,000. 

It won four races and took 19 podiums, four pole positions and set eight fastest laps in 17 grands prix in 2001.

Williams last won an F1 world championship in 1997, when it claimed both the constructors’ and drivers’ titles. 

Tags:

F1
Williams
Williams launches £1m legal action after historic F1 car goes missing
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
The early verdict on Williams’ big Baku F1 upgrade package
Williams has brought a major upgrade to Baku
F1 News
Jamie Chadwick creates history with maiden Williams F1 test
Jamie Chadwick completed her first F1 test with Williams
F1 News
McLaren, Red Bull’s big Baku F1 upgrades revealed in Mercedes hunt
Red Bull and McLaren have brought big upgrades
F1 News
Doubt already cast as Williams deploys major F1 upgrade in Baku
Williams will debut a major F1 car upgrade in Azerbaijan
F1 News
F1 team handed brutal 2026 “shocker” verdict by Nico Rosberg
2016 F1 champion Rosberg works as a pundit for Sky Sports
F1 News
Sainz claims Alonso radio complaints provoked penalty “like always”
Carlos Sainz accused Fernando Alonso of provoking his penalty

Latest News

F1 News
Fernando Alonso shuts down Dakar Rally return “rumours”
2m ago
Fernando Alonso has ruled out returning to the Dakar Rally
F1 News
Williams launches £1m legal action after historic F1 car goes missing
1h ago
The FW23 was Williams' F1 car for the 2001 season
F1 News
When is Max Verstappen’s engineer leaving Red Bull? Zak Brown hints it could be sooner than expected
1h ago
Verstappen and Lambiase have forged one of F1's most successful pairings
F1 News
Christian Horner’s staggering eight-figure Red Bull F1 payout revealed
2h ago
Christian Horner was given an eye-watering payout by Red Bull
F1 News
FIA reveals findings of investigation into Bahrain GP ‘software bug’
2h ago
Start of the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
Max Verstappen says Red Bull is 'less stressful' after Christian Horner exit
4h ago
Max Verstappen won all of his four F1 titles with Christian Horner
F1 News
Singapore GP declared ‘heat hazard’ race: What does it mean?
4h ago
The Singapore Grand Prix is the fourth race this year to be declared a heat hazard race
F1 News
F1 2026 Singapore Grand Prix: Start time and full weekend schedule
18h ago
F1 heads to Singapore for the next round of the season
F1 News
How to watch the F1 2026 Singapore Grand Prix and first sprint
19h ago
The start of the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix, won by George Russell
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton exposes big Ferrari deficit to F1 rivals in 2027 rallying cry
20h ago
Lewis Hamilton wants Ferrari to improve its power unit