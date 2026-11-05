First Williams F1 world champion Alan Jones dies aged 80

Former Formula 1 world champion Alan Jones has died at the age of 80.

A statement from Jones' family announced the death of Jones, who is the last Australian to win the F1 world title, following a brief illness.

Jones competed in F1 between 1975 and 1986 and won the world championship in 1980, becoming the first Williams driver to do so.

He was the second Australian driver to win the F1 world championship after Jack Brabham in 1959, 1960 and 1966.

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In 116 races, Jones won a total of 12 grands prix in a career that included stints with Hesketh, Williams and Arrows.

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Having finished third in 1979, Jones triumphed to the world title the following year, taking five wins on his way to beating Nelson Piquet.

Jones remains the most recent Australian to win the Australian Grand Prix. He was victorious at Melbourne's Calder Park Raceway in his title-winning F1 season, though the race was not part of the world championship at the time.

Jones is survived by his wife and six children.

"We are extremely saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Alan, who passed away on November 5 following a short illness," his wife Amanda Butler-Davis said.

Jones was the first of Williams' seven world champions in 1980

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"He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by those closest to him, as well as the many fans whose support he was always grateful for.

"Alan dedicated his life to motorsport, building a legacy that will live on through the countless people he touched along the way.

"Through his achievements, passion and unmistakable character, both on and off the track, Alan left an enduring mark on the sport both nationally and across the globe.

"As a family, we would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who was part of Alan's journey for the many years of friendship, love and support. He was incredibly fortunate to have so many wonderful people around him."