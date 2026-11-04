Lewis Hamilton shares emotional moment with former F1 race engineer Peter Bonnington

Lewis Hamilton shared an emotional moment with his former Formula 1 race engineer Peter Bonnington after the Mexico City Grand Prix.

‘Bono’ engineered Hamilton to six of his seven world championship titles during their 12-year spell together at Mercedes, in which they cemented themselves as one of the most iconic F1 driver-engineer partnerships in history.

Hamilton and ‘Bono’ formed the most successful partnership between driver and engineer in F1 history.

‘Bono’ engineered Hamilton’s successor, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, to his first world title in Mexico City, and the seven-time world champion was seen congratulating his former colleague and close friend with a warm embrace after the race.

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Antonelli clinched his maiden F1 world title in just his second season with a third-place finish behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Hamilton.

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It marked Bonnington’s eighth world championship triumph, adding to his six achieved with Hamilton, and one with Jenson Button during the Brawn GP days.

Speaking to BBC F1’s The Chequered Flag podcast after the race in Mexico, Bonnington said: “They’re all special in their own right. They’re all very different.

“I loved every year that I worked with Lewis [Hamilton], even the tough times. I’m still super, super proud of it. The moments that I shared with him. He’s one of the loveliest human beings on this planet.”

Hamilton said that watching Antonelli win his first world championship, and getting to celebrate alongside him on the podium, was the “highlight” of his season.

Antonelli celebrates with Verstappen and Hamilton © XPB Images

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"Let me start with a huge congratulations to the new champion, Kimi Antonelli," the 41-year-old wrote on Instagram. "To have seen your journey so closely and to be there celebrating with you, was a highlight of my year. So well deserved and a record that will stand for a long time.

"It was great to see your team at Mercedes celebrating with you. Enjoy this moment, keep your family close, keep your passion and your energy.”

Antonelli revealed he plans to get the photo of him being held up on the shoulders of Verstappen and Hamilton framed on his wall.

“I will definitely frame the picture and put it in my house because it's just an incredible moment”, the Mercedes driver said.

“And as well, to see so much respect from two incredible drivers who have made history in the sport, it’s truly special. It is a moment that will live [in my mind] and will always be remembered. I will definitely frame the picture and put it on the wall of my house, so I can see it very well whenever I go in.”

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