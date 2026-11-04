Lewis Hamilton shares emotional moment with former F1 race engineer Peter Bonnington

Lewis Hamilton shared a touching moment with his former F1 race engineer in Mexico City.

Lewis Hamilton shared a moment with Peter Bonnington after the race
Lewis Hamilton shared a moment with Peter Bonnington after the race

Lewis Hamilton shared an emotional moment with his former Formula 1 race engineer Peter Bonnington after the Mexico City Grand Prix. 

‘Bono’ engineered Hamilton to six of his seven world championship titles during their 12-year spell together at Mercedes, in which they cemented themselves as one of the most iconic F1 driver-engineer partnerships in history. 

Hamilton and ‘Bono’ formed the most successful partnership between driver and engineer in F1 history. 

‘Bono’ engineered Hamilton’s successor, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, to his first world title in Mexico City, and the seven-time world champion was seen congratulating his former colleague and close friend with a warm embrace after the race. 

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

Antonelli clinched his maiden F1 world title in just his second season with a third-place finish behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Hamilton. 

It marked Bonnington’s eighth world championship triumph, adding to his six achieved with Hamilton, and one with Jenson Button during the Brawn GP days. 

Speaking to BBC F1’s The Chequered Flag podcast after the race in Mexico, Bonnington said: “They’re all special in their own right. They’re all very different. 

“I loved every year that I worked with Lewis [Hamilton], even the tough times. I’m still super, super proud of it. The moments that I shared with him. He’s one of the loveliest human beings on this planet.”

Hamilton said that watching Antonelli win his first world championship, and getting to celebrate alongside him on the podium, was the “highlight” of his season. 

Antonelli celebrates with Verstappen and Hamilton
Antonelli celebrates with Verstappen and Hamilton
© XPB Images

"Let me start with a huge congratulations to the new champion, Kimi Antonelli,"  the 41-year-old wrote on Instagram. "To have seen your journey so closely and to be there celebrating with you, was a highlight of my year. So well deserved and a record that will stand for a long time.

"It was great to see your team at Mercedes celebrating with you. Enjoy this moment, keep your family close, keep your passion and your energy.”

Antonelli revealed he plans to get the photo of him being held up on the shoulders of Verstappen and Hamilton framed on his wall.

“I will definitely frame the picture and put it in my house because it's just an incredible moment”, the Mercedes driver said.

“And as well, to see so much respect from two incredible drivers who have made history in the sport, it’s truly special. It is a moment that will live [in my mind] and will always be remembered. I will definitely frame the picture and put it on the wall of my house, so I can see it very well whenever I go in.”

Tags:

F1
Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
Ferrari
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Lewis Hamilton shares emotional moment with former F1 race engineer Peter Bonnington
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
Karun Chandhok’s telling one-word response to Charles Leclerc ‘problem’ question
Charles Leclerc has been criticised for his part in the clash
F1 News
Martin Brundle tells “broken” George Russell what he must do after F1 title defeat
Russell's championship challenge is hanging by a thread
F1 News
Toto Wolff sends message to Kimi Antonelli doubters after record-breaking F1 title
Kimi Antonelli & Toto Wolff
F1 News
Fred Vasseur demands 'respect' in stern warning to Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc after Mexico GP clash
Fred Vasseur
F1 News
Sky F1 presenter reduced to tears after Kimi Antonelli is crowned champion
Kimi Antonelli
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli confirms 2027 F1 race number following maiden title win
Kimi Antonelli

Latest News

F1 News
Sky F1 announces new signing to make debut at Brazil GP
18m ago
Alexa Rendell has joined Sky Sports F1
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton shares emotional moment with former race engineer Peter Bonnington
41m ago
Lewis Hamilton shared a moment with Peter Bonnington after the race
F1 News
Liverpool FC owners emerge as potential buyers of Cadillac F1 stake
1h ago
Liverpool FC's owners are said to be interested in the Cadillac stake
F1 News
Mercedes reveals Kimi Antonelli was “on edge of retirement” in Mexico
2h ago
Kimi Antonelli secured his maiden F1 title in Mexico
F1 News
Charles and Alexandra Leclerc share heartwarming news before Brazil GP
3h ago
Charles Leclerc has become a father

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest F1 news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

F1 News
Liam Lawson makes worrying admission with F1 seat under threat
4h ago
Liam Lawson's F1 future remains uncertain
F1 News
What time is the next F1 race? Brazil GP dates and full schedule
5h ago
Round 20 of the 2026 F1 season takes place in Brazil this weekend
F1 News
The end of Esteban Ocon’s F1 career after permanent Haas exit?
5h ago
Ocon was dropped by Haas without explanation
F1 News
Karun Chandhok’s telling one-word response to Charles Leclerc ‘problem’ question
5h ago
Charles Leclerc has been criticised for his part in the clash
F1 News
Martin Brundle tells “broken” George Russell what he must do after F1 title defeat
6h ago
Russell's championship challenge is hanging by a thread