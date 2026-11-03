Fred Vasseur demands 'respect' in stern warning to Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc after Mexico GP clash

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has called for greater respect from Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc following a frustrating Mexico Grand Prix, which saw the Italian squad squander a potential victory.

Hamilton started from pole, with Leclerc behind him in third. After the first couple of corners, Ferrari were sitting in first and second, before both drivers ran off track at Turns 4 and 5, for which Leclerc received a penalty.

At the chequered flag, Hamilton secured a podium with a second-place finish, and Leclerc finished the race in fourth.

Vasseur was left disappointed following the conclusion of the race, with Ferrari having been in a position to secure a one-two finish before ultimately missing out on victory.

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur needs to take control of his drivers

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The Frenchman made his feelings clear when speaking to Sky Sports F1 after the race, emphasising the importance of respecting the work being carried out behind the scenes at Maranello.

"I think it's just a matter of respect," Vasseur told Sky Sports in an interview immediately after the Mexico Grand Prix.

"Respect for the brand, for the sponsor, for the team, for the 2,000 people working at home like hell.

“I think we are coming back in terms of performance; we did a good step forward, and we brought upgrades that the people at home are working night and day. And honestly, it's difficult to digest for me to give up a win like this. I will have time to discuss with them, but honestly, today I'm a bit down."

Vasseur also confirmed that he intends to hold discussions with both Hamilton and Leclerc regarding their comments following the race, although he did not elaborate on what those conversations would involve.

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"The comments of Lewis, we'll discuss with Lewis, and the comments of Charles, we'll discuss with Charles," he added.

"What I see is the result. The result is that we had a win on the table; we were 1-2 in Mexico. And when you are 1-2, you don't imagine that you can lose the race, and we were able to do it."

The result represents a missed opportunity for Ferrari to capitalise on its improved performance. Tensions are now also high within the Ferrari camp, with Hamilton demanding ‘serious talks’ to take place following the Mexico Grand Prix.

However, on the other side of the garage, Leclerc does not believe that the incident should be ‘that much of a talking point’.

But with four rounds left of the 2026 season, Vasseur and the Ferrari bosses will need to try to restore harmony within the garage if they want to maximise their recent form and speed.

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