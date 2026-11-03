Sky F1 presenter reduced to tears after Kimi Antonelli is crowned champion

An emotional Sky Sports F1 presenter fought back tears as she congratulated Kimi Antonelli on his historic maiden Formula 1 world championship triumph.

Kimi Antonelli
Kimi Antonelli
© XPB Images

Sky Sports F1 presenter Natalie Pinkham was overcome with emotion as she congratulated Kimi Antonelli on becoming the 2026 Formula 1 world champion.

The Mercedes driver secured his maiden Formula 1 title at the Mexico Grand Prix, becoming the youngest world champion in the sport's history at just 20 years old.

Antonelli broke the record previously held by Sebastian Vettel, who was 23 years old when he claimed his maiden championship with Red Bull in 2010.

Following the conclusion of the Mexico Grand Prix, Antonelli was greeted by an emotional Pinkham, as well as Jamie Chadwick and Nico Rosberg, who congratulated him on his historic achievement.

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

"We are so proud of you," an emotional Pinkham told Antonelli.

"We are so proud of you, congratulations. Honestly, absolutely magnificent. Enjoy this, this is your moment."

Antonelli thanked Pinkham for her heartfelt words as the pair shared an emotional moment following his championship triumph.

The Italian's success comes in just his second season in Formula 1, having made his debut with Mercedes in 2025 following Lewis Hamilton's departure to Ferrari.

Antonelli arrived in Formula 1 with considerable expectations surrounding his potential, having enjoyed a rapid rise through the junior single-seater categories before being handed his opportunity with Mercedes.

Kimi Antonelli wrapped up the F1 title in Mexico
Kimi Antonelli wrapped up the F1 title in Mexico

His promotion to the Silver Arrows meant he faced the challenge of replacing Hamilton, who had won six of his seven world championships during his time with the German manufacturer.

However, Antonelli has now followed in the footsteps of the seven-time world champion by securing his maiden Formula 1 title during his second season in the sport.

The 2026 campaign saw Antonelli claim nine Grand Prix victories, alongside a Sprint Race victory at the British Grand Prix, as he established himself as a championship contender.

His championship triumph represents another significant milestone in his young career, with Antonelli now joining the list of drivers to have won the Formula 1 world championship for Mercedes.

Despite having already secured the title, Antonelli will have the opportunity to add to his impressive tally of victories and podium finishes during the remaining rounds of the 2026 season.

Tags:

F1
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes

Related Articles

F1 News
George Russell breaks silence after Kimi Antonelli’s title win: "More bad days than good"
George Russell
F1 News
Sebastian Vettel’s heartfelt message to Kimi Antonelli after F1 record shattered
Vettel held the record of being the youngest F1 champion for 16 years
F1 News
Italian newspaper's brutal Ferrari swipe as Antonelli crowned champion
Kimi Antonelli wrapped up the F1 title in Mexico
F1 News
Mercedes fined after ‘distraught’ George Russell skipped post-race media duties
Russell was left "distraught" after Sunday's race in Mexico
F1 Feature
Kimi Antonelli makes F1 history - where he ranks among youngest world champions
Kimi Antonelli is F1's youngest-ever world champion
F1 Feature
How Antonelli defied the odds and silenced doubters to win F1 title
Kimi Antonelli has won his maiden F1 world championship

Latest News

F1 News
Fred Vasseur demands 'respect' in stern warning to Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc after Mexico GP clash
1m ago
Fred Vasseur
F1 News
Sky F1 presenter reduced to tears after Kimi Antonelli is crowned champion
1h ago
Kimi Antonelli
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli confirms 2027 F1 race number following maiden title win
2h ago
Kimi Antonelli
F1 News
Daniel Ricciardo eyed for surprise Formula E opportunity
3h ago
Daniel Ricciardo
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton praises Kimi Antonelli's historic F1 title: "So well deserved"
4h ago
Kimi Antonelli & Lewis Hamilton

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest F1 news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

F1 News
Cadillac F1 team owner evaluating $3 billion sale after sudden U-turn
4h ago
Valtteri Bottas
F1 News
George Russell breaks silence after Kimi Antonelli’s title win: "More bad days than good"
5h ago
George Russell
F1 News
Sebastian Vettel’s heartfelt message to Kimi Antonelli after F1 record shattered
02/11/26
Vettel held the record of being the youngest F1 champion for 16 years
F1 News
Italian newspaper's brutal Ferrari swipe as Antonelli crowned champion
02/11/26
Kimi Antonelli wrapped up the F1 title in Mexico
F1 News
Nico Rosberg pulls no punches on Ferrari clash: “It’s always Charles’ fault”
02/11/26
Rosberg blamed Leclerc for the clash