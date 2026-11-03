Sky F1 presenter reduced to tears after Kimi Antonelli is crowned champion

Sky Sports F1 presenter Natalie Pinkham was overcome with emotion as she congratulated Kimi Antonelli on becoming the 2026 Formula 1 world champion.

The Mercedes driver secured his maiden Formula 1 title at the Mexico Grand Prix, becoming the youngest world champion in the sport's history at just 20 years old.

Antonelli broke the record previously held by Sebastian Vettel, who was 23 years old when he claimed his maiden championship with Red Bull in 2010.

Following the conclusion of the Mexico Grand Prix, Antonelli was greeted by an emotional Pinkham, as well as Jamie Chadwick and Nico Rosberg, who congratulated him on his historic achievement.

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"We are so proud of you," an emotional Pinkham told Antonelli.

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"We are so proud of you, congratulations. Honestly, absolutely magnificent. Enjoy this, this is your moment."

Antonelli thanked Pinkham for her heartfelt words as the pair shared an emotional moment following his championship triumph.

The Italian's success comes in just his second season in Formula 1, having made his debut with Mercedes in 2025 following Lewis Hamilton's departure to Ferrari.

Antonelli arrived in Formula 1 with considerable expectations surrounding his potential, having enjoyed a rapid rise through the junior single-seater categories before being handed his opportunity with Mercedes.

Kimi Antonelli wrapped up the F1 title in Mexico

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His promotion to the Silver Arrows meant he faced the challenge of replacing Hamilton, who had won six of his seven world championships during his time with the German manufacturer.

However, Antonelli has now followed in the footsteps of the seven-time world champion by securing his maiden Formula 1 title during his second season in the sport.

The 2026 campaign saw Antonelli claim nine Grand Prix victories, alongside a Sprint Race victory at the British Grand Prix, as he established himself as a championship contender.

His championship triumph represents another significant milestone in his young career, with Antonelli now joining the list of drivers to have won the Formula 1 world championship for Mercedes.

Despite having already secured the title, Antonelli will have the opportunity to add to his impressive tally of victories and podium finishes during the remaining rounds of the 2026 season.

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