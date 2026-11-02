Mercedes fined after ‘distraught’ George Russell skipped post-race media duties at Mexico GP

Mercedes was fined €5,000 after a “distraught” George Russell failed to attend his media duties following his Formula 1 title defeat at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Russell was penalised on his way to finishing sixth in Sunday’s race that saw Mercedes team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli crowned F1’s youngest-ever world champion.

The 28-year-old Briton failed to attend the media pen to speak to broadcasters and the written media, something that is mandatory for every driver unless they are given an exemption from the FIA.

Russell was summoned to the stewards after the race and Mercedes was handed a €5,000 fine for the breach of Article B10.1.4e of the FIA F1 Regulations.

Russell congratulated Antonelli and his family after the race

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Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff apologised to Russell after the race and admitted the German manufacturer had “let down” its driver.

Russell was hit with a 10-second time penalty for colliding with Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar on the opening lap of the race after encountering an energy deployment problem at the start.

While Russell did not conduct his media obligations, or join in with Mercedes’ celebrations, he did congratulate both Antonelli and the Italian’s family immediately after the race.

"I saw George after the race on the FIA scales and obviously he's distraught about the situation," Mercedes boss Wolff explained.

"It was a great show of sportsmanship to go and see Kimi. I have known George for such a long time. He is going through a hard time, but he was also responsible in getting the young man into this team.

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"For a racing driver, this is a catastrophic moment and maybe today the race was a little bit a picture of his season.

"This was a race for him to win. We had the pace in the car. And we let him down on the first straight. The energy delivery was not what we thought it should be.

"I'm very much with him at the moment. I've been in situations where it’s very, very difficult to cope.

"So him not doing the media work or leaving the track is absolutely understandable. Him staying would have actually surprised me.”

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Wolff added: "We completely let him down today again. At that stage, we don't know what happened. I believe he was racing for the victory here and then came this lack of energy and ruined his race.

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"We have two drivers, we don't have one. The car just didn't work for him this year. And then misfortune like today, we just have to sort it out for him.

"This is a very difficult moment for him; very, very, very difficult moment. My aim is to provide him with the equipment and the support he needs to fight for a championship."