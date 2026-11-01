New F1 championship standings after the Mexico Grand Prix

Updated F1 championship results after the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Kimi Antonelli has been crowned world champion
Kimi Antonelli has been crowned world champion

Kimi Antonelli was crowned Formula 1’s youngest-ever world champion after finishing third in the Mexico City Grand Prix. 

Third place at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez proved enough for the 20-year-old Italian to wrap up the 2026 title - and his first drivers’ crown - with four races to spare. 

Max Verstappen’s third victory of the season in Mexico has seen him jump up to second place in the world championship, two points ahead of Lewis Hamilton. 

After finishing sixth, George Russell has slipped to fourth place in the standings, ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. 

In the constructors’ championship, Mercedes has moved ever closer to clinching the 2026 world title to complete a double title-winning campaign. 

Ferrari remains a strong P2 ahead of Red Bull, with the Milton Keynes squad pulling nine points clear of reigning world champions McLaren. 

F1 2026 drivers' world championship 

2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Pos Driver Nat.Team Wins Points
CAndrea Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team9380
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing3261
3Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1259
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team3250
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1245
6Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team2221
7Oscar Piastri AUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team0150
8Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing0105
9Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team079
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team043
11Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team038
12Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team031
13Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team023
14Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team013
15Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team010
16Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team07
17Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team07
18Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team07
19Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team05
20Yuki TsunodaJAPVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team01
21Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team00
22Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team00
23Ryo Hirakawa JPNTGR Haas F1 Team00
24Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team00

F1 2026 constructors' world championship 

2026 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Team WinsPoints
1Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team12630
2Scuderia Ferrari HP2504
3Oracle Red Bull Racing3380
4McLaren Mastercard F1 Team2371
5Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team0104
6BWT Alpine F1 Team074
7TGR Haas F1 Team030
8Audi Revolut F1 Team023
9Atlassian Williams F1 Team012
10Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team07
11Cadillac F1 Team00

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F1
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes
New F1 championship standings after the Mexico Grand Prix
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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