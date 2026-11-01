New F1 championship standings after the Mexico Grand Prix
Updated F1 championship results after the Mexico City Grand Prix.
Kimi Antonelli was crowned Formula 1’s youngest-ever world champion after finishing third in the Mexico City Grand Prix.
Third place at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez proved enough for the 20-year-old Italian to wrap up the 2026 title - and his first drivers’ crown - with four races to spare.
Max Verstappen’s third victory of the season in Mexico has seen him jump up to second place in the world championship, two points ahead of Lewis Hamilton.
After finishing sixth, George Russell has slipped to fourth place in the standings, ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.
In the constructors’ championship, Mercedes has moved ever closer to clinching the 2026 world title to complete a double title-winning campaign.
Ferrari remains a strong P2 ahead of Red Bull, with the Milton Keynes squad pulling nine points clear of reigning world champions McLaren.
F1 2026 drivers' world championship
|2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|C
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|9
|380
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|3
|261
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1
|259
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|3
|250
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1
|245
|6
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|2
|221
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|0
|150
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|105
|9
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|79
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|43
|11
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|38
|12
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|31
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|0
|23
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|13
|15
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|10
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|0
|7
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|7
|18
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|0
|7
|19
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|0
|5
|20
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JAP
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|1
|21
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|0
|22
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|0
|23
|Ryo Hirakawa
|JPN
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|0
|0
|24
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|0
F1 2026 constructors' world championship
|2026 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|12
|630
|2
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|2
|504
|3
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|3
|380
|4
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|2
|371
|5
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|104
|6
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|74
|7
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|0
|30
|8
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|23
|9
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|0
|12
|10
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|7
|11
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|0