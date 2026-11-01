New F1 championship standings after the Mexico Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli was crowned Formula 1’s youngest-ever world champion after finishing third in the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Third place at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez proved enough for the 20-year-old Italian to wrap up the 2026 title - and his first drivers’ crown - with four races to spare.

Max Verstappen’s third victory of the season in Mexico has seen him jump up to second place in the world championship, two points ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

After finishing sixth, George Russell has slipped to fourth place in the standings, ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

In the constructors’ championship, Mercedes has moved ever closer to clinching the 2026 world title to complete a double title-winning campaign.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Ferrari remains a strong P2 ahead of Red Bull, with the Milton Keynes squad pulling nine points clear of reigning world champions McLaren.

F1 2026 drivers' world championship

2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points C Andrea Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 9 380 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 3 261 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1 259 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 3 250 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1 245 6 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 2 221 7 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 0 150 8 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 105 9 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 79 10 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 43 11 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 38 12 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 31 13 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 0 23 14 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 0 13 15 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 0 10 16 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 0 7 17 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 7 18 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 0 7 19 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 0 5 20 Yuki Tsunoda JAP Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 1 21 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 0 22 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 0 0 23 Ryo Hirakawa JPN TGR Haas F1 Team 0 0 24 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 0 0

F1 2026 constructors' world championship

2026 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points 1 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 12 630 2 Scuderia Ferrari HP 2 504 3 Oracle Red Bull Racing 3 380 4 McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 2 371 5 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 104 6 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 74 7 TGR Haas F1 Team 0 30 8 Audi Revolut F1 Team 0 23 9 Atlassian Williams F1 Team 0 12 10 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 7 11 Cadillac F1 Team 0 0