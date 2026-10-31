F1 2026 Mexico Grand Prix: Full starting grid after penalties including Max Verstappen

This is the full starting grid for the 2026 Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Lewis Hamilton will line up at the very front of the F1 grand prix grid for the first time in three years in Mexico.

Seven-time world champion starts from first after securing his first Ferrari pole after topping qualifying for the 105th time in his illustrious career.

George Russell starts alongside Hamilton on the front-row, while Mercedes team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli starts fourth for the race in which he can clinch his first world title.

The top three drivers in qualifying in Mexico

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Max Verstappen lines up fifth after serving a one-place grid penalty for his FP2 clash with Liam Lawson.

Lando Norris is sixth, ahead of Isack Hadjar in the second Red Bull.

The Racing Bulls of Arvid Lindblad and Lawson - who also has a one-place grid drop - go from eighth and ninth.

Pierre Gasly rounds out the top-10 starters for Alpine.

Valtteri Bottas has received a massive 50-place grid penalty after Cadillac made wholesale power unit changes to his car.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Hamilton celebrates pole number 105

Cadillac has fitted a new internal combustion engine (ICE), turbocharger (TC), energy store (ES), control electronics unit (PU-CE) and motor generator unit–kinetic (MGU-K).

Bottas, whose F1 future beyond the end of the season remains uncertain, will subsequently start from the back of the grid.

2026 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix - Starting Grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 4 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 5 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 6 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 7 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 8 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 9 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 10 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 12 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 13 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 14 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 15 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 16 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 17 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 18 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 19 Ryo Hirakawa JPN TGR Haas F1 Team 20 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 21 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 22 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team