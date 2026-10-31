F1 2026 Mexico Grand Prix: Full starting grid after penalties including Max Verstappen
The full starting grid for the 2026 Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix.
This is the full starting grid for the 2026 Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
Lewis Hamilton will line up at the very front of the F1 grand prix grid for the first time in three years in Mexico.
Seven-time world champion starts from first after securing his first Ferrari pole after topping qualifying for the 105th time in his illustrious career.
George Russell starts alongside Hamilton on the front-row, while Mercedes team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli starts fourth for the race in which he can clinch his first world title.
Max Verstappen lines up fifth after serving a one-place grid penalty for his FP2 clash with Liam Lawson.
Lando Norris is sixth, ahead of Isack Hadjar in the second Red Bull.
The Racing Bulls of Arvid Lindblad and Lawson - who also has a one-place grid drop - go from eighth and ninth.
Pierre Gasly rounds out the top-10 starters for Alpine.
Valtteri Bottas has received a massive 50-place grid penalty after Cadillac made wholesale power unit changes to his car.
Cadillac has fitted a new internal combustion engine (ICE), turbocharger (TC), energy store (ES), control electronics unit (PU-CE) and motor generator unit–kinetic (MGU-K).
Bottas, whose F1 future beyond the end of the season remains uncertain, will subsequently start from the back of the grid.
|2026 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix - Starting Grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|4
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|5
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|6
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|7
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|8
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|9
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|12
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|13
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|16
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|17
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|18
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|19
|Ryo Hirakawa
|JPN
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|20
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|21
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|22
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team