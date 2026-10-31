F1 2026 Mexico Grand Prix: Full starting grid after penalties including Max Verstappen

The full starting grid for the 2026 Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton will lead the field in Mexico City
Lewis Hamilton will lead the field in Mexico City

This is the full starting grid for the 2026 Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. 

Lewis Hamilton will line up at the very front of the F1 grand prix grid for the first time in three years in Mexico.

Seven-time world champion starts from first after securing his first Ferrari pole after topping qualifying for the 105th time in his illustrious career. 

George Russell starts alongside Hamilton on the front-row, while Mercedes team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli starts fourth for the race in which he can clinch his first world title. 

The top three drivers in qualifying in Mexico
The top three drivers in qualifying in Mexico

Max Verstappen lines up fifth after serving a one-place grid penalty for his FP2 clash with Liam Lawson. 

Lando Norris is sixth, ahead of Isack Hadjar in the second Red Bull. 

The Racing Bulls of Arvid Lindblad and Lawson - who also has a one-place grid drop - go from eighth and ninth.

Pierre Gasly rounds out the top-10 starters for Alpine. 

Valtteri Bottas has received a massive 50-place grid penalty after Cadillac made wholesale power unit changes to his car. 

Hamilton celebrates pole number 105
Hamilton celebrates pole number 105

Cadillac has fitted a new internal combustion engine (ICE), turbocharger (TC), energy store (ES), control electronics unit (PU-CE) and motor generator unit–kinetic (MGU-K).

Bottas, whose F1 future beyond the end of the season remains uncertain, will subsequently start from the back of the grid. 

2026 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix - Starting Grid
Pos Driver Nat.Team 
1Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
4Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
5Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
6Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team
7Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing
8Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
9Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
11Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team
12Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team
13Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team
14Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team
15Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team
16Carlos Sainz ESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team
17Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team
18Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
19Ryo Hirakawa JPNTGR Haas F1 Team
20Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
21Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team
22Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team

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F1 2026 Mexico Grand Prix: Full starting grid after penalties including Max Verstappen
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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