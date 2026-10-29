Who’s replacing Max Verstappen, George Russell and Lando Norris in F1 Mexico GP practice?

No fewer than 10 rookies will be in action during the first Formula 1 practice session at the Mexico City Grand Prix on Friday.

Under F1’s regulations, each team must complete two mandatory rookie outings per car during the 2026 season. 10 have been selected to take part in FP1 at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, which has become a popular venue for rookie running in recent years.

Ferrari is the only team running both full-time drivers for the opening session of the weekend in Mexico City.

These are all the rookies who will be driving in opening practice, and the regular grand prix drivers they will be replacing…

Mercedes - Frederik Vesti for George Russell

Vesti is Mercedes' reserve driver © XPB Images

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Mercedes reserve driver Frederik Vesti will deputise for George Russell.

This will mark the third time this season that the 24-year-old Dane will get behind the wheel of the Mercedes W17 during an FP1 session in 2026.

Vesti, who provides simulator support to Mercedes as well as being the team’s official back-up driver, previously replaced Andrea Kimi Antonelli in Barcelona and Hungary.

Red Bull - Ayumu Iswasa for Max Verstappen

At Red Bull, Max Verstappen will be sidelined by Ayumu Iwasa, who previously drove for the team in Barcelona and Monza. He also stepped in for Racing Bulls in Austria.

It will be Iwasa’s eighth FP1 outing in total and his second in Mexico City, having drove for Racing Bulls at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriquez this time last year.

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McLaren - Leonardo Fornaroli for Lando Norris

Formula 2 champion Leonardo Fornaroli will step in for reigning F1 world champion Lando Norris at McLaren.

The McLaren reserve driver made his first two FP1 appearances with the team in Barcelona and Hungary earlier this year, and will be back in the cockpit of the MCL40 in both Mexico City and the next race in Brazil.

Racing Bulls - Nikola Tsolov for Liam Lawson

Tsolov has emerged as an F2 title contender this year

Formula 2 championship contender and Red Bull junior Nikola Tsolov has been handed his FP1 debut for Racing Bulls in Mexico.

Tsolov, who sits second in the F2 drivers’ standings with two rounds remaining, will swap places with Liam Lawson for the first practice session on Friday.

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With Racing Bulls yet to decide on its driver line-up for 2027, it will mark a key opportunity for the highly-rated Bulgarian to make an impression as he bids to stake a claim for F1 promotion next year.

Alpine - Gabriele Mini for Franco Colapinto

Gabriele Mini will takeover Franco Colapinto’s F1 car as he makes his FP1 bow with Alpine.

The 21-year-old Italian has been part of Alpine’s driver academy since 2023 and finished runner-up in the 2024 Formula 3 season.

Following a tough rookie F2 campaign, Mini has had a much stronger campaign this year, winning two races and sitting fourth in the championship.

Haas - Ryo Hirakawa for Esteban Ocon

Ryo Hirakawa will stand in for the outgoing Esteban Ocon at Haas, marking the Japanese driver's latest FP1 outing for the American squad.

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The decision to run Hirakawa despite signing Rafael Camara to race in 2027 has raised some eyebrows.

Audi - Freddie Slater for Gabriel Bortoleto

Another FP1 debut will come at Audi where British teenager Freddie Slater will get his first taste of F1 practice running in Gabriel Bortoleto’s car.

Slater became Audi's first junior driver this year

18-year-old Slater finished runner-up in the F3 championship this year and was the first driver to be signed to the Audi junior programme.

Slater will also drive the Audi R26 in Brazil next weekend.

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Williams - Luke Browning for Alex Albon

Williams has handed Luke Browning further FP1 outings in Mexico and Brazil.

The Williams reserve driver will step into Alex Albon’s FW48 in Mexico before replacing Carlos Sainz next week.

Browning’s next two appearances will complete Williams’ mandatory rookie outings for 2026.

Aston Martin - Jak Crawford for Lance Stroll

Another rookie regular Jak Crawford will return to action in Mexico on Friday.

Crawford will mark his fourth and final on-track appearance of the 2026 F1 season when he takes the wheel of Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin during FP1.

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Cadillac - Colton Herta for Valtteri Bottas

Completing the rookie contingent in Mexico City is Colton Herta, who is participating in his first free practice session for Cadillac, replacing Valtteri Bottas.

The latest outing will see Herta reach the 40-point threshold he requires to be permitted a superlicence, which would enable him to make his F1 debut.

Herta is among the drivers in contention to replace Bottas in Cadillac’s 2026 driver line-up, alongside Sergio Perez.