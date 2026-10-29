Isack Hadjar slated by ex-F1 driver for US GP radio outburst

Isack Hadjar has been criticised for his F1 radio outburst in Austin.

Isack Hadjar was frustrated in Austin
Isack Hadjar was frustrated in Austin

Isack Hadjar has been blasted for his radio outburst against his Red Bull Formula 1 team at the United States Grand Prix. 

The 22-year-old Frenchman was left highly frustrated with his Red Bull after encountering several issues during last weekend’s race in Austin. 

Having recovered from what he branded as being a “disaster” of a weekend to qualify on the second row of the grid in third, Hadjar immediately dropped places off the line with a poor start. 

Hadjar aired his frustrations over team radio, blaming Red Bull’s clutch for wrecking his race as he ultimately finished sixth. 

Hadjar finished sixth in Austin
Hadjar finished sixth in Austin
© XPB Images

Adding to Hadjar’s annoyance, he also encountered issues with his radio that made communicating with his engineers harder than usual. 

As a result, Hadjar rejoined the track on the wrong setting following his pit stop, rubbing more salt into the wounds. 

After the race, Hadjar told Sky Sports F1: “You know, I do everything perfectly in terms of procedure, and then I just have clutch over delivery. These things are just out of my control. It’s starting to piss me off, you know.

“And then I have poor radio coverage. I can’t hear what’s happening in the pits. I leave the pits with the wrong map.”

Hadjar went on to demand that Red Bull redesigns its clutch. 

Isack Hadjar
Isack Hadjar
© XPB Images

“It needs a redesign. That’s it. The clutch, it needs a redesign because at the moment it’s too fragile. It’s not coping well with temperatures. Yeah, it’s a real struggle,” he added. 

Hadjar’s comments did not impress former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher, who believes the Red Bull youngster can count himself lucky that Helmut Marko is no longer at the team. 

“I wouldn’t exactly call it a lack of decency, but it is not behaviour that you should display in this way,” Schumacher told the Backstage Boxengasse podcast.

“Actually, it is a shame that Dr Helmut Marko is no longer at the team, because I think he would absolutely have drawn a line there. I don’t think this should happen.”

Hadjar's team-mate Max Verstappen was also left frustrated as he finished third in Austin. 

Tags:

F1
Isack Hadjar
Red Bull
Isack Hadjar slated by ex-F1 driver for US GP radio outburst
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
Christian Horner slammed as “tasteless” over Helmut Marko comments
Christian Horner, Helmut Marko
F1 News
Red Bull responds to surprise Aston Martin engine supply rumours
Isack Hadjar
F1 Feature
The overlooked F1 battle more intriguing than inevitable title outcome
George Russell and Charles Leclerc
F1 News
Max Verstappen made to wait for fix to Red Bull’s ‘complex’ F1 problem
Max Verstappen will have to wait for a fix to a "complex" Red Bull issue
F1 News
Max Verstappen rues Red Bull "disaster": 'Maybe we should use sign language'
Max Verstappen was again left annoyed at radio trouble
F1 News
Isack Hadjar demands Red Bull redesign 'fragile' clutch after difficult US GP
Isack Hadjar

Latest News

F1 News
Are F1 drivers happy to race in Middle East? “We are not the ones taking the decisions”
3m ago
F1 is scheduled to visit Qatar at the end of November
F1 News
Fernando Alonso doubles down on F1 driver criticism as Alex Albon reacts
31m ago
Fernando Alonso stands by his views on F1's driving standards
F1 News
Daniel Ricciardo teases Max Verstappen reunion at Le Mans: “Give the people what they want”
2h ago
Ricciardo and Verstappen formed a popular partnership at Red Bull
F1 News
Isack Hadjar slated by ex-F1 driver for US GP radio outburst
3h ago
Isack Hadjar was frustrated in Austin
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli and Valtteri Bottas skip Mexico GP F1 media duties with illness
4h ago
Kimi Antonelli can win the F1 title this weekend

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest F1 news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

F1 News
How Kimi Antonelli can become F1 world champion in Mexico
7h ago
Kimi Antonelli can secure the F1 world title in Mexico
F1 News
Christian Horner slammed as “tasteless” over Helmut Marko comments
8h ago
Christian Horner, Helmut Marko
F1 News
Racing Bulls announcement increases spotlight on looming F1 driver decision
9h ago
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, 2026 US GP
F1 News
Why Ollie Bearman has 'no regrets' after Haas US GP points gamble backfires
28/10/26
Ollie Bearman
F1 News
Sergio Perez gets new Cadillac F1 deal as team-mate speculation mounts
28/10/26
Sergio Perez