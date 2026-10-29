Kimi Antonelli and Valtteri Bottas skip Mexico GP F1 media duties with illness

Andrea Kimi Antonelli will miss media day at the Mexico City Grand Prix as he recovers from illness ahead of the weekend he can be crowned Formula 1 world champion.

Mercedes confirmed that Antonelli has been excused from his media duties by the FIA as a precaution, enabling him the chance to recover from what the team has described as being a “viral illness”.

The 20-year-old Italian is expected to return to the paddock in time to participate in Friday practice at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

“Kimi is feeling under the weather today as he recovers from a viral illness,” Mercedes said in a statement.

Kimi Antonelli celebrates his win at COTA

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“As a precaution, the FIA have excused him from his mandatory media duties to give him the chance to rest head of the weekend. We expect him to be back tomorrow.”

Antonelli will clinch his first world title with a top-nine finish in Sunday’s grand prix, regardless of where Mercedes team-mate George Russell finishes.

The runaway championship leader is 123 points clear of Russell after claiming a dominant ninth victory of the season last time out at the United States Grand Prix.

That means Antonelli needs to score just two more points to seal the 2026 drivers’ crown, and break Sebastian Vettel’s longstanding record of being F1’s youngest world champion by three years in the process.

Valtteri Bottas also absent

Bottas is said to be under pressure at Cadillac

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Antonelli is not the only driver who will be absent from Thursday’s media day, with Valtteri Bottas also missing out.

Cadillac announced Bottas would not be attending his media duties just 10 minutes after Mercedes ruled Antonelli out.

“Cadillac Formula 1 Team can confirm that Valtteri Bottas will unfortunately be unable to attend today’s media day in Mexico City as he is unwell,” Cadillac said in a statement.

“The team has taken the decision to allow him a day of rest, to support his recovery.

“This is a precautionary measure and does not currently affect his participation in the remainder of the race weekend. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates if necessary.”

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Bottas’ future with Cadillac remains uncertain amid speculation he could be replaced for the 2027 season.

Cadillac confirmed on Wednesday that team-mate Sergio Perez will remain with the American outfit until 2029, but provided no update on Bottas’ position.

American Colton Herta and former Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda have been linked with Bottas’ seat at Cadillac for next season.