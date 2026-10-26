Donald Trump ally Ted Cruz brutally booed on F1 podium after US Grand Prix

Ted Cruz's appearance on the F1 podium in Austin was met with boos.

Ted Cruz appeared on the podium in Austin
Ted Cruz appeared on the podium in Austin

US Senator Ted Cruz was loudly booed on the Formula 1 podium during the presentation ceremony after the United States Grand Prix. 

Cruz, a Republican and ally of US President Donald Trump, was met with a chorus of boos when he appeared on the podium to to hand the winner’s trophy to Andrea Kimi Antonelli in Austin, Texas. 

"Midterms are coming up. People are already voting with their voice,” Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft said amid the heavy booing. 

Cruz was on the podium to dish out the trophies to Antonelli and fellow podium finishes Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen. 

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US voters will head to the polls on 3 November to choose members of Congress and the ballot could have a major impact on the rest of Trump’s presidency. 

While Cruz is not up for election in the upcoming midterms, many fans made it clear he is not a popular figure. 

After the race, Cruz took to social media to say that he had an “incredible day”, adding: "The eyes of the racing world were on Texas. Congrats to Kimi Antonelli on a huge win. It was an honour to present the championship trophy.”

F1 is currently scheduled to race in Qatar on 29 November and Abu Dhabi on 6 December but uncertainty remains over how the 2026 season will conclude. 

Ongoing hostilities and tensions in the Middle East have resulted in a lack of clarity, and there are suggestions that the United States could escalate its war with Iran following the midterms. 

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Trump has stated that he will wait until after the midterm elections before launching further strikes on Iran. 

Any escalation of the conflict could have implications on F1’s plans to visit the region. 

Carlos Sainz made headlines ahead of the United States Grand Prix weekend by admitting it is “very difficult to be convinced” F1 can finish its season in the Middle East as planned. 

"On my personal side, I'm not speaking as a GPDA [representative], it's very difficult to be convinced right now, because there are still things happening, plenty of things happening in the Middle East,” the Williams driver said. 

"And also there is obviously an election that is going to happen in the U.S. [midterms on 3 November], and things that are going to happen in the political side of the world that could affect the next month, month and a half, very suddenly.

"So I think it's relatively premature to be so convinced, but as it stands, we will go to Qatar and Abu Dhabi, and if the FIA and Formula 1 decide that it's still safe and a good scenario, I think we, as drivers, have to go with whatever they say.

"We don't have as much political information, as much inside information as they have, for sure, so we need to follow their lead and trust in their decision-making, but only as it stands.

"The world can change a lot in the next month, month and a half, and we need to stay diligent and reactive to whatever happens, and not just go because we want to go right now."

Antonelli can clinch his first F1 world title at next weekend's Mexico City Grand Prix. 

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Andrea Kimi Antonelli
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Donald Trump ally Ted Cruz brutally booed on F1 podium after US Grand Prix
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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