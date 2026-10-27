Toto Wolff's blunt response to Helmut Marko's claim George Russell is 'no longer number one'

Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff has dismissed former Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko’s theory about George Russell.

Marko, who left Red Bull at the end of 2025, has suggested that there will be no coming back for Russell as he looks set to suffer F1 title defeat to Mercedes team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Antonelli is on the verge of clinching his first world title after a dominant victory at the United States Grand Prix left him needing only two more points to be crowned world champion. It is extremely likely the 20-year-old Italian will wrap up the championship next time out in Mexico City.

Marko has expressed doubts that Russell will be able to recover from the disappointment of this season, having been viewed as the clear favourite before a wheel was turned.

Toto Wolff hash back at Helmut Marko

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"Russell is no longer the number one driver,” Marko said. "Antonelli has quite clearly taken that spot from him. I doubt whether he'll ever have another chance at the world title or be given number one status anywhere.”

Marko’s comments were put to Mercedes team principal Wolff, who was quick to reject the suggestion, stating his belief that Russell will bounce back and can fight for world championships in the future.

"Helmut, he's my Austrian not-so-buddy, but I respect his opinion. But I think he's wrong on George. George has all the ability. I think the car doesn't suit him,” Wolff was quoted as saying by Motorsport.com.

"I think that at the beginning of the season it's maybe difficult to cope with a situation where you're feeling like this is my year to come, and then you have this wunderkind [wonderkid] on the other side that starts to really chip away.

"And I believe that in a new season, George, if we provide him a quick car, he has absolutely what it takes to win a championship.

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Russell had a difficult race in Austin as Antonelli won

"So, I think it's a bit too easy to say, let's forget about all these years where he won in F2 and F3, his rookie years and the European championships back-to-back in karting, that's still all there.”