Toto Wolff's blunt response to Helmut Marko's claim George Russell is 'no longer number one'

Toto Wolff has rejected Helmut Marko's suggestion about George Russell.

George Russell is set for F1 title defeat in 2026
George Russell is set for F1 title defeat in 2026

Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff has dismissed former Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko’s theory about George Russell. 

Marko, who left Red Bull at the end of 2025, has suggested that there will be no coming back for Russell as he looks set to suffer F1 title defeat to Mercedes team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli. 

Antonelli is on the verge of clinching his first world title after a dominant victory at the United States Grand Prix left him needing only two more points to be crowned world champion. It is extremely likely the 20-year-old Italian will wrap up the championship next time out in Mexico City. 

Marko has expressed doubts that Russell will be able to recover from the disappointment of this season, having been viewed as the clear favourite before a wheel was turned. 

Toto Wolff hash back at Helmut Marko
Toto Wolff hash back at Helmut Marko

"Russell is no longer the number one driver,” Marko said. "Antonelli has quite clearly taken that spot from him. I doubt whether he'll ever have another chance at the world title or be given number one status anywhere.”

Marko’s comments were put to Mercedes team principal Wolff, who was quick to reject the suggestion, stating his belief that Russell will bounce back and can fight for world championships in the future. 

"Helmut, he's my Austrian not-so-buddy, but I respect his opinion. But I think he's wrong on George. George has all the ability. I think the car doesn't suit him,” Wolff was quoted as saying by Motorsport.com. 

"I think that at the beginning of the season it's maybe difficult to cope with a situation where you're feeling like this is my year to come, and then you have this wunderkind [wonderkid] on the other side that starts to really chip away.

"And I believe that in a new season, George, if we provide him a quick car, he has absolutely what it takes to win a championship.

Russell had a difficult race in Austin as Antonelli won
Russell had a difficult race in Austin as Antonelli won

"So, I think it's a bit too easy to say, let's forget about all these years where he won in F2 and F3, his rookie years and the European championships back-to-back in karting, that's still all there.”

Tags:

F1
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
George Russell
Mercedes
Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff's blunt response to Helmut Marko's claim George Russell is 'no longer number one'
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
When is the next F1 race? Mexico GP dates and schedule
The start of the 2025 Mexico Grand Prix
F1 News
How Kimi Antonelli can become F1 world champion in Mexico
Kimi Antonelli can secure the F1 world title in Mexico
F1 News
Toto Wolff reveals what Kimi Antonelli told him before the US Grand Prix
Kimi Antonelli & Toto Wolff
F1 News
George Russell brutally honest after tough US GP: 'It was rubbish'
George Russell
F1 Results
New F1 championship standings after the United States Grand Prix
Kimi Antonelli celebrates his win at COTA
F1 Race Report
Kimi Antonelli takes US Grand Prix win but made to wait for F1 title
Antonelli took a dominant ninth win of the season in Austin

Latest News

F1 News
Toto Wolff's blunt response to Helmut Marko's claim George Russell is 'no longer number one'
4s ago
George Russell is set for F1 title defeat in 2026
F1 News
Max Verstappen’s father Jos responds after fake picture prompts health fears
35m ago
Jos Verstappen has addressed wild rumours surrounding his health
F1 News
Will Buxton shares F1 rumour amid ongoing Cadillac 2027 driver mystery
2h ago
Will Buxton shared a rumour he heard in Austin
F1 News
True extent of damage that ruined Fernando Alonso’s US GP revealed
3h ago
Fernando Alonso was left frustrated in Austin
F1 News
Fernando Alonso’s scathing F1 driver criticism branded “exaggerated”
3h ago
Fernando Alonso was critical of back marker F1 drivers

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest F1 news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

F1 News
Max Verstappen made to wait for fix to Red Bull’s ‘complex’ F1 problem
4h ago
Max Verstappen will have to wait for a fix to a "complex" Red Bull issue
F1 News
Lando Norris issues damning McLaren verdict amid F1 struggles
5h ago
Lando Norris says McLaren needs more to compete for wins
F1 News
Fred Vasseur’s telling comments about Ferrari’s qualifying let down
22h ago
Ferrari disappointed in qualifying
F1 News
Former F1 tyre supplier plots surprise comeback after two decades
23h ago
Bridgestone last supplied F1 in 2010
F1 News
Mercedes trolls Kimi Antonelli over embarrassing US GP gaffe
26/10/26
Kimi Antonelli had an embarrassing moment that went viral in Austin