New F1 championship standings after the United States Grand Prix

Updated F1 championship results after the United States Grand Prix.

Kimi Antonelli celebrates his win at COTA
Kimi Antonelli celebrates his win at COTA

Kimi Antonelli scored his eighth victory of the 2026 season at the United States Grand Prix as he moved to within touching distance of the Formula 1 world championship. 

A dominant win leaves Antonelli on the verge of being crowned world champion at the next race, the Mexico City Grand Prix in seven days time. 

Antonelli only needs two more points to seal the title, meaning he will clinch his first world championship if he finishes ninth or better in Mexico, regardless of where Mercedes team-mate George Russell ends up. 

The 20-year-old Italian is 123 points clear of Russell with only 125 left up for grabs across the final five rounds. 

Antonelli is on the brink of becoming F1 world champion
Antonelli is on the brink of becoming F1 world champion

Lewis Hamilton is just one point behind Russell, while Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is closing in on both as he sits fourth in the championship, five points adrift of Hamilton. 

A second-place finish in Austin means Charles Leclerc has also joined the battle for P2 in the championship. He is just nine points behind Russell, eight behind his Ferrari team-mate Hamilton, and three short of Verstappen. 

In the constructors’ championship, Mercedes remains the runaway leader with a huge 133-point advantage over second-place Ferrari. 

Red Bull has leapfrogged McLaren into third place in the constructors’ standings, with both teams tied on 355 points. 

Racing Bulls has strengthened its grip on fifth place, 33 points clear of Alpine. 

Antonelli's win was his ninth of 2026
Antonelli's win was his ninth of 2026

Formula 1 drivers' world championship 

2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Pos Driver Nat.Team Wins Points
1Andrea Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team9365
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team3242
3Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1241
4Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing2236
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1233
6Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team2211
7Oscar Piastri AUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team0144
8Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing0105
9Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team077
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team042
11Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team038
12Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team027
13Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team023
14Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team013
15Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team010
16Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team07
17Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team07
18Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team07
19Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team05
20Yuki TsunodaJAPVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team01
21Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team00
22Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team00
23Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team00

Formula 1 constructors' world championship 

2026 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Team WinsPoints
1Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team12607
2Scuderia Ferrari HP2474
3Oracle Red Bull Racing2355
4McLaren Mastercard F1 Team2355
5Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team0102
6BWT Alpine F1 Team069
7TGR Haas F1 Team030
8Audi Revolut F1 Team023
9Atlassian Williams F1 Team012
10Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team07
11Cadillac F1 Team00

Tags:

F1
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes
New F1 championship standings after the United States Grand Prix
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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