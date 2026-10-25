New F1 championship standings after the United States Grand Prix
Updated F1 championship results after the United States Grand Prix.
Kimi Antonelli scored his eighth victory of the 2026 season at the United States Grand Prix as he moved to within touching distance of the Formula 1 world championship.
A dominant win leaves Antonelli on the verge of being crowned world champion at the next race, the Mexico City Grand Prix in seven days time.
Antonelli only needs two more points to seal the title, meaning he will clinch his first world championship if he finishes ninth or better in Mexico, regardless of where Mercedes team-mate George Russell ends up.
The 20-year-old Italian is 123 points clear of Russell with only 125 left up for grabs across the final five rounds.
Lewis Hamilton is just one point behind Russell, while Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is closing in on both as he sits fourth in the championship, five points adrift of Hamilton.
A second-place finish in Austin means Charles Leclerc has also joined the battle for P2 in the championship. He is just nine points behind Russell, eight behind his Ferrari team-mate Hamilton, and three short of Verstappen.
In the constructors’ championship, Mercedes remains the runaway leader with a huge 133-point advantage over second-place Ferrari.
Red Bull has leapfrogged McLaren into third place in the constructors’ standings, with both teams tied on 355 points.
Racing Bulls has strengthened its grip on fifth place, 33 points clear of Alpine.
Formula 1 drivers' world championship
|2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|9
|365
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|3
|242
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1
|241
|4
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|2
|236
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1
|233
|6
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|2
|211
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|0
|144
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|105
|9
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|77
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|42
|11
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|38
|12
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|27
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|0
|23
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|13
|15
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|10
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|0
|7
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|7
|18
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|0
|7
|19
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|0
|5
|20
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JAP
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|1
|21
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|0
|22
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|0
|23
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|0
Formula 1 constructors' world championship
|2026 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|12
|607
|2
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|2
|474
|3
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|2
|355
|4
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|2
|355
|5
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|102
|6
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|69
|7
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|0
|30
|8
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|23
|9
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|0
|12
|10
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|7
|11
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|0