New F1 championship standings after the United States Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli scored his eighth victory of the 2026 season at the United States Grand Prix as he moved to within touching distance of the Formula 1 world championship.

A dominant win leaves Antonelli on the verge of being crowned world champion at the next race, the Mexico City Grand Prix in seven days time.

Antonelli only needs two more points to seal the title, meaning he will clinch his first world championship if he finishes ninth or better in Mexico, regardless of where Mercedes team-mate George Russell ends up.

The 20-year-old Italian is 123 points clear of Russell with only 125 left up for grabs across the final five rounds.

Antonelli is on the brink of becoming F1 world champion

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Lewis Hamilton is just one point behind Russell, while Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is closing in on both as he sits fourth in the championship, five points adrift of Hamilton.

A second-place finish in Austin means Charles Leclerc has also joined the battle for P2 in the championship. He is just nine points behind Russell, eight behind his Ferrari team-mate Hamilton, and three short of Verstappen.

In the constructors’ championship, Mercedes remains the runaway leader with a huge 133-point advantage over second-place Ferrari.

Red Bull has leapfrogged McLaren into third place in the constructors’ standings, with both teams tied on 355 points.

Racing Bulls has strengthened its grip on fifth place, 33 points clear of Alpine.

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Antonelli's win was his ninth of 2026

Formula 1 drivers' world championship

2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Andrea Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 9 365 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 3 242 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1 241 4 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 236 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1 233 6 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 2 211 7 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 0 144 8 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 105 9 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 77 10 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 42 11 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 38 12 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 27 13 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 0 23 14 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 0 13 15 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 0 10 16 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 0 7 17 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 7 18 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 0 7 19 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 0 5 20 Yuki Tsunoda JAP Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 1 21 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 0 22 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 0 0 23 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 0 0

Formula 1 constructors' world championship

2026 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points 1 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 12 607 2 Scuderia Ferrari HP 2 474 3 Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 355 4 McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 2 355 5 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 102 6 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 69 7 TGR Haas F1 Team 0 30 8 Audi Revolut F1 Team 0 23 9 Atlassian Williams F1 Team 0 12 10 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 7 11 Cadillac F1 Team 0 0