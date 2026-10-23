How to watch 2026 F1 USA Grand Prix today: Free live stream details and start time

All the details on this weekends race in Austin and how to watch the United States Grand Prix for free. This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through them, we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you

Everything you need to know about how to watch the US Grand Prix for free
Everything you need to know about how to watch the US Grand Prix for free

F1 returns to the USA this weekend for what's sure to be an action packed race at the coveted Circuit of the Americas.

All eyes are on championship leader Kimi Antonelli who can clinch the title in Austin this weekend but it won't be a straight forward bath to take his first title.

The Italian will need to win Sunday's race and his Mercedes teammate, who is running second in the standings, will need to finish 9th or lower. Meanwhile there is also eyes on Lewis Hamilton who has been at logger heads with his Ferrari team in recent races. Max Verstappen will also be eyeing a win on the famous circuit following back to back victories in Singapore and Sepang.

Here's all the information you need on how to watch the United States Grand Prix for free. We've also listed information on the schedule for this weekend.

Circuit Of The Americas
Circuit Of The Americas

How to watch 2026 US Grand Prix for free

Depending upon where you are in the world, you can watch some F1 races for free.

Belgium RTBF (Every race is shown live and free)

Austria Servus TV (11 races are shown live and free, including the Australian, Bahrain, Monaco, Canadian, Austrian, Belgian, Dutch, Singapore, US, São Paulo and Las Vegas GPs).

Austria ORF

Germany - RTL (seven races are live on free TV, including Chinese, Imola, Spanish, Canadian, Belgian, Dutch and Las Vegas GPs).

UK Channel 4 (only the British Grand Prix is shown live and free, plus race highlights from every round).

Australia 10Play (Australian Grand Prix live and free, plus race highlights)

Canada CTV (Canadian Grand Prix live and free).

Italy TV8 (Both Italian Grands Prix live and free, plus other races like the Spanish, Hungarian, and Mexican GPs, pending official confirmation).

USA - Apple TV (If you already have an Apple TV account viewers in the USA can watch the US Grand Prix for free on the streaming service).

Kimi Antonelli could clinch the F1 title at the United States Grand Prix
Kimi Antonelli could clinch the F1 title at the United States Grand Prix

How to watch from anywhere in the world

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the 2026 F1 US Grand Prix because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and NordVPN is one of the best.

NordVPN is currently offering 78% off plus an extra 3 months free meaning anyone who signs up today will pay just €3.49 per month.

Here's how to watch F1 for free using a VPN

1. Sign up for NordVPN.

2. Download the app and connect to a server location which is showing the race for free such as Belgium or Austria

3. Sign into the streaming service of your choice

4. Enjoy the action!

What is the 2026 F1 US Grand Prix schedule? 

Friday 

Free Practice 1  - 6:30pm - 7:30pm BST

Free Practice 2 - 10pm - 11pm BST

Saturday 

Free Practice 3 - 6:30pm - 7:30pm BST 

Qualifying - 10pm - 11pm BST 

Sunday 

Race - 8pm start GMT 

*The clocks will go back on 25 October at 2am

Tags:

Circuit of the Americas
Austin
Lewis Hamilton
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Ferrari
George Russell
How to watch 2026 F1 USA Grand Prix today: Free live stream details and start time
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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