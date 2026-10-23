Lando Norris goes unpunished after McLaren Singapore clash review

Lando Norris is set to face no internal punishment from McLaren for crashing into Formula 1 team-mate Oscar Piastri in the sprint race at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Reigning world champion Norris collided with Piastri when he tried to go up the inside of Turn 5 as the McLaren pair battled for fourth place on the final lap of the Singapore sprint race.

Piastri was tipped into a spin that ended his race, while Norris dropped down the order and took the final point on offer for finishing in eighth.

The stewards decided not to take any action as they deemed that both drivers had contributed to the costly clash that left McLaren team principal Andrea Stella fuming.

Oscar Piastri's stricken McLaren

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“Seeing two McLarens making contact like that is simply not acceptable,” Stella told Sky Sports F1 in Singapore.

"This is something that we will discuss with our drivers. We will do it in private. We will reiterate that the team interest is far bigger than any of us. There's no ego, there's no person that's bigger than the interest of the McLaren F1 team. This will be reiterated.

"I'm sure, like always, there will be conversations that will lead to the team being more united and even stronger."

Norris initially insisted the move was on but later acknowledged an error of judgement as he took responsibility for hitting Piastri.

McLaren has held talks about the incident between Singapore and this weekend’s United States Grand Prix, but according to The Race, Norris will not be sanctioned by the team.

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Lando Norris © XPB Images

"I take responsibility for my mistakes, and I learn from them,” Norris was quoted as saying in McLaren’s press release previewing the Austin race.

"This team is my motivation every weekend, and my aim is to repay the hard work everyone puts in by improving, making better decisions, and representing the team in the best possible way.”

Piastri said he accepted how the situation had been handled internally by McLaren.

"I've been been happy with how things have been dealt with,” the Australian said in Thursday’s press conference in Austin.

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"I think the team and Zak and Andrea have handled things the way they should have been. So that's been fine.”