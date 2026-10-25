Kimi Antonelli jokes avoiding track limits his “biggest achievement” after US GP pole

Kimi Antonelli couldn't resist a joke after claiming pole at the United States Grand Prix.

Kimi Antonelli secured his seventh pole of 2026
Kimi Antonelli secured his seventh pole of 2026

Andrea Kimi Antonelli joked that avoiding breaching track limits was his “biggest achievement” as he sealed pole position in Formula 1 qualifying at the United States Grand Prix. 

The Mercedes driver beat Red Bull’s Max Verstappen to a surprise pole at COTA ahead of a race in which he could clinch his maiden F1 world title. 

20-year-old Antonelli will be crowned F1’s youngest world champion if he wins on Sunday, with Lewis Hamilton finishing fifth or lower and George Russell ninth or lower. 

After taking his seventh and perhaps most unexpected pole of 2026, Antonelli joked that he was relieved to not be pinged for track limits. 

Antonelli beat Verstappen to pole at COTA
Antonelli beat Verstappen to pole at COTA

Track limits infringements have been something of an Achilles’ heel for Antonelli in an otherwise phenomenal campaign. 

“It was surprising, but also one of the biggest achievements for me today is that I didn't do track limits,” Antonelli laughed. 

“That also made our life a little bit easier, that I didn't put myself in a difficult situation, and we were able to just progress throughout the session and to build from there. 

"But definitely it was unexpected. We knew it would be close, but it was a good surprise.” 

Antonelli was delighted by the progress Mercedes has made with its troublesome Malaysia upgrade, which has been fitted to both W17s in Austin. 

Antonelli celebrates his pole
Antonelli celebrates his pole

“It was a good qualifying where we progressed throughout the session, but, yeah, it was not an easy session,” the Italian explained. 

“The wind was picking up, was being quite gusty in Q3. It was a little bit tricky because the wind was a bit unpredictable, picked up as well, especially that last lap, it felt a bit worse. 

"But overall, yeah, I'm happy. I’m happy because we've been working really hard on this package and we're still trying to understand it fully, but since Singapore we've taken a big step further. 

“Now we've just got to keep keep working on it, keep understanding. But it's a good result for the team because they've done a tremendous job on bringing this package, and finally we're seeing the results.” 

Asked about where his Mercedes felt most alive on his pole lap, Antonelli replied: “Medium-speed corner. High speed, medium speed, it felt in a good place.

“We still struggle a little bit in low speed, but overall, the car has been very good in sector one and sector two, especially through 8 and 9. 

“That's where we feel the most gain from the package, it’s still the low speed that we're trying to to understand.” 

Tags:

F1
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes
Kimi Antonelli jokes avoiding track limits his “biggest achievement” after US GP pole
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
Kimi Antonelli claims US GP pole ahead of potential F1 title coronation
Kimi Antonelli secured his seventh F1 pole of 2026
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton heads Max Verstappen in final US GP practice dominated by track limits
Lewis Hamilton set the pace in final practice
F1 News
George Russell admits F1 2026 has “tested my character” as Antonelli closes in on title
George Russell, 2026 F1 US Grand Prix. Credit: XPB.
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli makes hilarious admission about breaking Sebastian Vettel F1 record
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, 2026 F1 US Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: XPB.
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton’s major Red Bull confession: “They proved me wrong”
Lewis Hamilton admitted Red Bull has proved him wrong
F1 News
Mercedes drops verdict on troublesome upgrade after crunch test
Mercedes is running its latest upgrade on both cars in the US

Latest News

F1 News
Lando Norris blames himself for “terrible job” after track limits woe
1h ago
Lando Norris was self-critical after qualifying in the United States
F1 News
Max Verstappen reveals where US GP pole went begging in “bad” Q3
23m ago
Verstappen was Hamilton's nearest challenger in FP3
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli jokes avoiding track limits his “biggest achievement” after US GP pole
58m ago
Kimi Antonelli secured his seventh pole of 2026
F1 News
Where did Ferrari's pace go? Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc explain US GP qualifying slip
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
F1 US Grand Prix starting grid after huge 60-place penalty
1h ago
The top three qualifiers at the United States Grand Prix

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest F1 news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

F1 News
How Kimi Antonelli can become F1 world champion at the US GP
1h ago
Kimi Antonelli stands on the verge of F1 history
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli claims US GP pole ahead of potential F1 title coronation
1h ago
Kimi Antonelli secured his seventh F1 pole of 2026
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton heads Max Verstappen in final US GP practice dominated by track limits
5h ago
Lewis Hamilton set the pace in final practice
F1 News
Oliver Bearman admits Ferrari will have a 'big say' in his F1 future
7h ago
Oliver Bearman
F1 News
Cryptic comment leaves door open over Cadillac F1 2027 driver line-up
8h ago
Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez