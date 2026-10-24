Where did Ferrari's pace go? Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc explain US GP qualifying slip

Heading into qualifying at the US Grand Prix, Ferrari were the out-and-out favourites for pole position as their drivers topped the timesheets in all three Free Practice sessions.

However, at the end of qualifying, the Italian constructor was left frustrated as its drivers ended the session in fourth and fifth place.

Charles Leclerc will start the Grand Prix from the rear of the second row in fourth place, but was in the running for pole position until the last lap of Q3. The Monegasque driver believes a slight drop in track temperature between Q2 and Q3 was the reason for the sudden drop in pace for Ferrari.

Leclerc told Sky Sports, “This time, I think it's slightly different in a way, that I don't think the others have changed anything from Q2 to Q3.

Charles Leclerc

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“Where we've lost is in ourselves, and that is mostly the tyres. The out lap was extremely difficult. There was a bit more cloud in Q3.

“We lost one or two degrees of track temp, and for us it was a night-and-day difference, and already from the out lap I felt like I was having lots of difficulties, and it's a shame that it happened in Q3 because I strongly believe that we had the pace to be fighting in front, but unfortunately not today again.

“The last time, I think I started from fourth here; I won, so I hope we can do the same tomorrow.”

On the other side of the garage, Lewis Hamilton will head the third row of the grid after he qualified in fifth place, and he believes Ferrari struggled in Q3 due to the ‘significant’ power deficit to Red Bull and Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton

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When speaking to Sky Sports, Hamilton said, “We did a really good job overnight; the car felt really good in FP3, competitive. Then Q1 and Q2 both felt really strong, felt like we were right there in the fight.

“Then the car was just as good as it was; we didn't make any changes. It wasn't that the car was flipped upside down or anything in Q3; it was a really good lap. But those guys just somehow took another step.

“ I don't know what it is. I mean, ultimately, I think we're a few tenths off on the straight, as we usually are. Obviously, the power deficit to the Red Bull and to the Mercedes is still significant, and I think that our car clearly is as good as there's maybe through all the corners, but we lose that down the straight.”

Despite Leclerc discussing the track conditions, his boss, Fred Vasseur, refused to let the weather conditions be his main excuse for missing out on pole position.

Charles Leclerc © XPB Images

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Vasseur said, “I think the potential was there all over the weekend. We had a good pace in all the free practice, and until the last corner, we were fighting for the pole, and well, it's part of the game.”

He continued by saying, “I think Q2 was a bit faster for everybody, and we all struggled to improve in Q3, perhaps a bit of wind or whatever, and it's also a distraction for the drivers.

“But it's the same for everybody. We can't complain about the wind; this would be bullsh*t. I think we have to do a better job on the last lap because we had the potential to be at least on the first row.”