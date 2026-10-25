Max Verstappen reveals where US GP pole went begging in “bad” Q3

Max Verstappen says a sudden loss of grip in Q3 prevented him from claiming pole position at Formula 1’s United States Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver ended up being beaten to pole by 0.179 seconds by runaway championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli in a closely-fought qualifying at COTA.

Verstappen had been fourth fastest in Q2 despite being on used tyres but lacked the grip he needed to challenge for pole when it mattered in Q3.

“Q3 was not good,” the four-time world champion explained in the parc ferme interviews. “Q1 and Q2 were nice, but then, for whatever reason, on both of the sets, just didn't have a good balance.

Verstappen had to settle with P2 behind Antonelli

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“There were no mistakes, but just no grip, and started to slide a lot. And then the final lap, you can see that it's not really happening with the tailwind in places. So, you try to push a bit more, you hit the bump wrong, and the car is like a kangaroo, so you just have a massive slide and you know the lap is over.

“Just not very happy with Q3, to be honest. Just not what I wanted, not what I expected. But if it's still a P2, I'll take it.”

Speaking in the FIA press conference, Verstappen went on to say: "Q1 and Q2, I felt really good. I mean, I did my fastest lap in Q2 on a used set, so when I went to Q3, I had high hopes. But unfortunately, it just felt bad.

“I just didn't really have the grip that I wanted, so I couldn't lean on the rear the way I wanted in the final sector, and that just cost me too much time. And then, of course, when you look at the sheets and you're starting P2, it's nice and it's a good result, but I was hoping for more, and this was just not it.

“But if it's, let's say, not a great feeling in qualifying and then that's a P2, I'll take it. But there's no need to then smile and be super happy about it.”

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Verstappen lacked grip in Q3 © XPB Images

Verstappen said he had no explanation for why he felt worse on a new set of softs after electing to save tyres for Q3 by running used softs in Q1 and Q2.

“I’ve done that many times before. I've even qualified once with only two sets, so there is no explanation why in Q3 it just didn't come together, apart from the last lap, where I think everyone struggled for lap time,” he added.

“But it's something that we have to look at because it's very odd, of course, that you have, let's say, the best feeling on a used set.”