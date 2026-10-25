Lando Norris blames himself for “terrible job” after track limits woe in US GP qualifying

Lando Norris laments his "terrible job" after a difficult United States Grand Prix qualifying.

Lando Norris was self-critical after qualifying in the United States
Lando Norris was self-critical after qualifying in the United States

Lando Norris pinned the blame on himself for doing “a terrible job” after a track limits violation in Formula 1 qualifying left him eighth for the United States Grand Prix. 

Reigning world champion Norris looked set to qualify sixth on the grid but his best lap time was deleted by race control after he was judged to have breached track limits at COTA. 

The mistake cost Norris two positions and saw him drop behind McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri. 

Track limits proved to be a big talking point throughout practice and qualifying as several drivers fell foul of the white lines. But Norris was not interested in making excuses after qualifying. 

Norris ended up eighth after a track limits breach
Norris ended up eighth after a track limits breach

“Not at all. It’s fine,” Norris bluntly responded when asked how challenging track limits had proved to be in Austin. “I just did a terrible job today so not very happy with myself.”

Norris, who felt P2 was possible in qualifying, went on to brand his MCL40 challenger as “easily the hardest car” he has ever driven in F1. 

“Just a mixture of everything, honestly,” the 26-year-old said of his struggles in the McLaren. 

"It’s easily the hardest car I’ve ever driven in my life but it was still easily good enough for P2 today so it’s just disappointing really.”

Norris added: “The car was quick, it's just nasty to drive. I saw a good result, it's possible. I think I still have faith that we can get a good result tomorrow.

McLaren introduced further updates to its MCL40 in Austin
McLaren introduced further updates to its MCL40 in Austin

“I don't know how easy it's going to be to overtake and things like that. But, for a lot of the track, we seem on par.

“We struggle a lot in sector three and there's very slow speed. We're pretty dreadful, honestly. But tomorrow is a new day.”

McLaren arrived in the United States hoping an upgrade package would help reduce its deficit to its F1 rivals. 

“We try and improve it every time. We improve the car, we bring upgrades,” Norris said. 

“But it's something we're not completely... I don't know, it might be that the car is just not quick enough and therefore there's always hope that I can do a mega lap and I can be P1.

“But you improve three corners and the other three are a nightmare all of a sudden. It's just impossible. It's an impossible car to achieve the perfection that I want to achieve at the minute.

“Which is a struggle, because I want to go for pole, and I need to tell myself to settle for a P5, and I don't want to do that.”

Tags:

F1
Lando Norris
McLaren
Lando Norris blames himself for “terrible job” after track limits woe in US GP qualifying
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
Lando Norris confirms “plenty of words” exchanged at McLaren since Singapore clash
Lando Norris, 2026 F1 US Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: XPB.
F1 News
Charles Leclerc edges Kimi Antonelli in second F1 US GP practice
Charles Leclerc topped both practice sessions on Friday
F1 News
Charles Leclerc tops first US GP practice in upgraded Ferrari
Charles Leclerc was fastest in his upgraded Ferrari
F1 News
Lando Norris makes headache tablets confession to cope with US GP F1 track
Lando Norris, 2026 F1 US Grand Prix, Thursday. Credit: XPB.
F1 News
F1 teams’ US GP upgrades revealed after Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari pessimism
Lewis Hamilton downplayed Ferrari's upgrade for Austin
F1 News
Lando Norris goes unpunished after McLaren Singapore clash review
Lando Norris won't face consequences from McLaren

Latest News

F1 News
Lando Norris blames himself for “terrible job” after track limits woe
1m ago
Lando Norris was self-critical after qualifying in the United States
F1 News
Max Verstappen reveals where US GP pole went begging in “bad” Q3
1h ago
Verstappen was Hamilton's nearest challenger in FP3
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli jokes avoiding track limits his “biggest achievement” after US GP pole
2h ago
Kimi Antonelli secured his seventh pole of 2026
F1 News
Where did Ferrari's pace go? Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc explain US GP qualifying slip
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
F1 US Grand Prix starting grid after huge 60-place penalty
2h ago
The top three qualifiers at the United States Grand Prix

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest F1 news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

F1 News
How Kimi Antonelli can become F1 world champion at the US GP
2h ago
Kimi Antonelli stands on the verge of F1 history
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli claims US GP pole ahead of potential F1 title coronation
3h ago
Kimi Antonelli secured his seventh F1 pole of 2026
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton heads Max Verstappen in final US GP practice dominated by track limits
6h ago
Lewis Hamilton set the pace in final practice
F1 News
Oliver Bearman admits Ferrari will have a 'big say' in his F1 future
8h ago
Oliver Bearman
F1 News
Cryptic comment leaves door open over Cadillac F1 2027 driver line-up
9h ago
Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez