Jeremy Clarkson causes controversy with Franco Colapinto and Kim Kardashian comments in chaotic Sky Sports F1 interview

Jeremy Clarkson caused a stir during an interview with Sky Sports F1 as he poked fun at Franco Colapinto’s grid penalty and shared his views on Kim Kardashian.

The former Top Gear star and Clarkson’s Farm presenter made a scene as he spoke to Martin Brundle, Naomi Schiff and Simon Lazenby ahead of qualifying at the United States Grand Prix.

Clarkson is a guest of Alpine for the weekend at the Circuit of the Americas given his close ties to the Enstone-based squad, whose F1 factory is located near to his Diddly Squat farm in Oxfordshire.

The interview descended into chaos when Clarkson was asked about Alpine’s chances in Austin.

Jeremy Clarkson has regularly attended the F1 British Grand Prix in recent years

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“Franco’s got a grid penalty for being Argentinian. Probably. Well, I’d give him one for that. But anyway, that’s just because of what happened when we went there,” the 66-year-old Briton said.

Clarkson’s joke was a reference to a controversy that engulfed a Top Gear special in South America from 2014.

The TV presenter claimed he was thrown out of Argentina by state officials following a protest at a number plate which appeared to refer to the 1982 Falklands War.

A Porsche used in filming featured a registration plate that read H982 FKL, which offended locals who claimed it was an intentional reference to the conflict.

Clarkson insisted “it was just an unbelievable coincidence.”

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Clarkson poked fun at Alpine driver Colapinto

Colapinto has been hit with a 10-place grid penalty in Austin for exceeding his permitted allocation of engine components for the season.

Clarkson's controversial remarks prompted Alpine to issue a statement, though the team did not directly name him.

"We at Alpine are aware of the comments made by a team guest in a recent television interview in Austin," Alpine said. "Franco is our driver and has our full support."

Speaking about his connection to Alpine, Clarkson said: “Since Michael [Schumacher] was there, then Fernando [Alonso], then all through the Kimi Raikkonen years, and then now with Pierre.

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“Because they’re our local team. I mean, the girl that looks after my rabbits at the farm, her dad works for Alpine. So you feel as though you’re part of a family with them.”

Clarkson then moved the conversation on to the increasing number of celebrities attending F1 races.

“I love the way that you’re faced with these people who have literally no idea why they’re here,” he said.

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Kardashian was in attendance at the Singapore Grand Prix

“You know, I was sitting talking this morning about Eddie Irvine in Canada in ‘99 under the red flag and how he got back onto the podium having dropped to the back of the field.

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“And you just think, most people you have to interview, they’d barely know what a car is. So I find it funny watching you having to do that. I genuinely do. Sorry.”

But Clarkson said he wasn’t watching when Kim Kardashian finally spoke to Brundle on the grid in Singapore.

American reality TV star Kardashian, who is Lewis Hamilton’s girlfriend, grabbed attention when she snubbed Brundle during her first appearance at an F1 race in Monaco earlier this year.

“I wasn’t watching that. Because I’m sort of not interested in Kim Kardashian if I’m honest,” Clarkson added.

“Why would I be interested in Kim Kardashian? I’m here to watch Formula 1, not Kim Kardashian. All the cameras go, ‘Oh, Kim Kardashian’s here!’ Why do I care?”

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