F1 US Grand Prix: Full starting grid after huge 60-place penalty

This is the full starting grid for the 2026 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at COTA.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli starts from pole position at the United States Grand Prix on the weekend he can potentially clinch his first Formula 1 world title.

The Mercedes driver is joined on the front-row of the grid by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

20-year-old Antonelli will be crowned F1’s youngest-ever world champion on Sunday if he wins with Lewis Hamilton lower than fourth and George Russell lower than eighth.

Isack Hadjar goes from third in the other Red Bull, ahead of the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc in fourth and Hamilton in fifth.

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Russell lines up alongside Hamilton on the third row in sixth, ahead of the McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Liam Lawson and Pierre Gasly complete the top-10 starters.

Arvid Lindblad serves a five-place grid penalty for moving onto his sixth internal combustion unit of the year, meaning the Racing Bulls driver will start 14th.

Franco Colapinto drops 10 places to 21st for taking a fourth control electronics in his Alpine.

Gabriel Bortoleto will start at the very back of the grid after being hit with a mammoth 60-place penalty.

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Ahead of final practice, the FIA confirmed Bortoleto’s Audi had been fitted with a new ICE, turbocharger, exhaust, MGU-K and power unit ancillary component.

2026 F1 United States Grand Prix - Starting Grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 3 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 6 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 7 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 8 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 9 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 10 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 12 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 13 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 14 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 15 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 16 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 17 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 18 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 19 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 20 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 21 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 22 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team