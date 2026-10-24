F1 US Grand Prix: Full starting grid after huge 60-place penalty
The full starting grid for the 2026 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix.
This is the full starting grid for the 2026 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at COTA.
Andrea Kimi Antonelli starts from pole position at the United States Grand Prix on the weekend he can potentially clinch his first Formula 1 world title.
The Mercedes driver is joined on the front-row of the grid by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.
20-year-old Antonelli will be crowned F1’s youngest-ever world champion on Sunday if he wins with Lewis Hamilton lower than fourth and George Russell lower than eighth.
Isack Hadjar goes from third in the other Red Bull, ahead of the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc in fourth and Hamilton in fifth.
Russell lines up alongside Hamilton on the third row in sixth, ahead of the McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.
Liam Lawson and Pierre Gasly complete the top-10 starters.
Arvid Lindblad serves a five-place grid penalty for moving onto his sixth internal combustion unit of the year, meaning the Racing Bulls driver will start 14th.
Franco Colapinto drops 10 places to 21st for taking a fourth control electronics in his Alpine.
Gabriel Bortoleto will start at the very back of the grid after being hit with a mammoth 60-place penalty.
Ahead of final practice, the FIA confirmed Bortoleto’s Audi had been fitted with a new ICE, turbocharger, exhaust, MGU-K and power unit ancillary component.
|2026 F1 United States Grand Prix - Starting Grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|3
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|8
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|9
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|14
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|16
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|17
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|18
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|19
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|21
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|22
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team