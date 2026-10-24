F1 US Grand Prix: Full starting grid after huge 60-place penalty

The full starting grid for the 2026 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix.

Kimi Antonelli starts from pole at COTA
Kimi Antonelli starts from pole at COTA

This is the full starting grid for the 2026 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at COTA. 

Andrea Kimi Antonelli starts from pole position at the United States Grand Prix on the weekend he can potentially clinch his first Formula 1 world title. 

The Mercedes driver is joined on the front-row of the grid by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. 

20-year-old Antonelli will be crowned F1’s youngest-ever world champion on Sunday if he wins with Lewis Hamilton lower than fourth and George Russell lower than eighth. 

Isack Hadjar goes from third in the other Red Bull, ahead of the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc in fourth and Hamilton in fifth. 

Russell lines up alongside Hamilton on the third row in sixth, ahead of the McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris. 

Liam Lawson and Pierre Gasly complete the top-10 starters. 

Arvid Lindblad serves a five-place grid penalty for moving onto his sixth internal combustion unit of the year, meaning the Racing Bulls driver will start 14th. 

Franco Colapinto drops 10 places to 21st for taking a fourth control electronics in his Alpine. 

Gabriel Bortoleto will start at the very back of the grid after being hit with a mammoth 60-place penalty. 

Ahead of final practice, the FIA confirmed Bortoleto’s Audi had been fitted with a new ICE, turbocharger, exhaust, MGU-K and power unit ancillary component. 

2026 F1 United States Grand Prix - Starting Grid
Pos Driver Nat.Team 
1Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
3Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
5Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
7Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team
8Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team
9Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
11Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team
12Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
13Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team
14Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
15Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team
16Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
17Carlos Sainz ESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team
18Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team
19Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team
20Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team
21Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team
22Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team

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F1
Mercedes
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Max Verstappen
Red Bull
F1 US Grand Prix: Full starting grid after huge 60-place penalty
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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