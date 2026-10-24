F1 US Grand Prix: Full qualifying results
Full results from qualifying at the 2026 Formula 1 US Grand Prix
After Ferrari topped every Practice session at the US Grand Prix, it was Kimi Antonelli and Mercedes who claimed pole position at the Circuit of the Americas.
It looked like Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton would fight it out for pole position, but instead, the Championship leader is in the perfect position to try and claim the title on Sunday.
The Red Bull drivers will start behind Antonelli as Max Verstappen will start from the front row in second place, and Isack Hadjar will start from the head of the second row in third place.
Ferrari will start from fourth and fifth place, with Charles Leclerc in fourth, and Lewis Hamilton on the third row in fifth.
George Russell will start from sixth place, with the two McLarens behind him, with Oscar Piastri in seventh and Lando Norris in eighth.
The Racing Bulls drivers had a lackluster Q3, as Arvid Lindblad qualified in ninth place but will take a grid penalty and drop to the back of the grid, so Liam Lawson, who qualified in tenth place, will start from ninth.
|2026 F1 US Grand Prix - Qualifying results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m35.390
|1m34.278
|1m34.035
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m35.215
|1m34.471
|1m34.214
|3
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m35.286
|1m34.887
|1m34.250
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m35.200
|1m34.198
|1m34.267
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m35.355
|1m34.833
|1m34.311
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m35.730
|1m34.305
|1m34.476
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m35.842
|1m34.818
|1m34.803
|8
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m35.029
|1m34.539
|1m35.049
|9
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m35.755
|1m34.950
|1m36.049
|10
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m35.662
|1m35.058
|No Time Set
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m35.969
|1m35.080
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m35.704
|1m35.158
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m35.632
|1m35.691
|14
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m35.898
|1m35.722
|15
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m36.240
|1m35.818
|16
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m36.175
|1m36.031
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m36.531
|18
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m36.677
|19
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m36.770
|20
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m36.967
|21
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m37.433
|22
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m37.523