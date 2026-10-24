F1 US Grand Prix: Full qualifying results

After Ferrari topped every Practice session at the US Grand Prix, it was Kimi Antonelli and Mercedes who claimed pole position at the Circuit of the Americas.

It looked like Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton would fight it out for pole position, but instead, the Championship leader is in the perfect position to try and claim the title on Sunday.

The Red Bull drivers will start behind Antonelli as Max Verstappen will start from the front row in second place, and Isack Hadjar will start from the head of the second row in third place.

Ferrari will start from fourth and fifth place, with Charles Leclerc in fourth, and Lewis Hamilton on the third row in fifth.

George Russell will start from sixth place, with the two McLarens behind him, with Oscar Piastri in seventh and Lando Norris in eighth.

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The Racing Bulls drivers had a lackluster Q3, as Arvid Lindblad qualified in ninth place but will take a grid penalty and drop to the back of the grid, so Liam Lawson, who qualified in tenth place, will start from ninth.

2026 F1 US Grand Prix - Qualifying results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m35.390 1m34.278 1m34.035 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m35.215 1m34.471 1m34.214 3 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m35.286 1m34.887 1m34.250 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m35.200 1m34.198 1m34.267 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m35.355 1m34.833 1m34.311 6 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m35.730 1m34.305 1m34.476 7 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m35.842 1m34.818 1m34.803 8 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m35.029 1m34.539 1m35.049 9 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m35.755 1m34.950 1m36.049 10 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m35.662 1m35.058 No Time Set 11 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m35.969 1m35.080 12 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m35.704 1m35.158 13 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m35.632 1m35.691 14 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m35.898 1m35.722 15 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m36.240 1m35.818 16 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m36.175 1m36.031 17 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1m36.531 18 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m36.677 19 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m36.770 20 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m36.967 21 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 1m37.433 22 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m37.523