F1 US Grand Prix: Full qualifying results

Full results from qualifying at the 2026 Formula 1 US Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri
© XPB Images

After Ferrari topped every Practice session at the US Grand Prix, it was Kimi Antonelli and Mercedes who claimed pole position at the Circuit of the Americas.

It looked like Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton would fight it out for pole position, but instead, the Championship leader is in the perfect position to try and claim the title on Sunday.

The Red Bull drivers will start behind Antonelli as Max Verstappen will start from the front row in second place, and Isack Hadjar will start from the head of the second row in third place.

Ferrari will start from fourth and fifth place, with Charles Leclerc in fourth, and Lewis Hamilton on the third row in fifth.

George Russell will start from sixth place, with the two McLarens behind him, with Oscar Piastri in seventh and Lando Norris in eighth.

The Racing Bulls drivers had a lackluster Q3, as Arvid Lindblad qualified in ninth place but will take a grid penalty and drop to the back of the grid, so Liam Lawson, who qualified in tenth place, will start from ninth.

2026 F1 US Grand Prix - Qualifying results
Pos Driver Nat.Team Q1Q2Q3
1Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m35.3901m34.2781m34.035
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m35.2151m34.4711m34.214
3Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing1m35.2861m34.8871m34.250
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m35.2001m34.1981m34.267
5Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m35.3551m34.8331m34.311
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m35.7301m34.3051m34.476
7Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m35.8421m34.8181m34.803
8Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m35.0291m34.5391m35.049
9Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m35.7551m34.9501m36.049
10Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m35.6621m35.058No Time Set
11Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m35.9691m35.080 
12Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team1m35.7041m35.158 
13Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team1m35.6321m35.691 
14Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m35.8981m35.722 
15Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m36.2401m35.818 
16Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1m36.1751m36.031 
17Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team1m36.531  
18Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m36.677  
19Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m36.770  
20Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m36.967  
21Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team1m37.433  
22Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team1m37.523  

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