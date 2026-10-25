Valtteri Bottas responds to rumours surrounding his F1 future after puzzling driver line-up comments

The rumour mill surrounding Cadillac kicked into top gear at the US Grand Prix after a cryptic comment from Marcin Budkowski left the paddock confused.

During the FIA press conference on Friday at the Circuit of the Americas, Budkowski was asked about Esteban Ocon after his departure from Haas was confirmed.

The question was framed around whether the French driver would join the American team as a reserve driver, as Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez joined the team on multi-year deals at the start of 2026.

However, when Budkowski was asked whether his drivers' positions were secure for the 2027 F1 season, he said, “This is the last place I would comment on driver contracts in general; I think it’s not something that is done in the press. It’s something that will be done by official releases from the team when the time is right.”

Valtteri Bottas © XPB Images

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After refusing to confirm whether Bottas and Perez would still be full-time drivers for Cadillac in 2027, there have been suggestions that one of the drivers would be replaced.

But on Saturday at the US Grand Prix, Bottas insisted that he is not worried about the rumours regarding his future with Cadillac.

“No, no,” he said after qualifying at the Circuit of the Americas.

“I mean, I’ve heard some rumours, but I know my situation, and it’s all good. It’s Formula 1; everyone wants to be in Formula One, so that’s how it goes.”

If Bottas or Perez were to be replaced by Cadillac, there are reportedly two drivers who are in the running to get a full-time seat in Formula 1.

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Esteban Ocon © XPB Images

According to reports, the Cadillac reserve driver Colton Herta is obviously an option after his Free Practice 1 appearance for the team this weekend. But he has had a disappointing season in the Formula 2 championship.

The other reported option is the aforementioned French driver, Esteban Ocon. The French driver has a large amount of experience in Formula 1 and has spent the 2025 and 2026 seasons with Haas.

However, after being replaced at Haas by Rafael Camara for the 2027 season, he is now searching for a drive for next year, which could see him move to Cadillac, which was not an option that Budkowski denied on Friday.

As he confirmed during the same press conference that he has had drivers contact him, Budkowski said, “There are a number of drivers and managers who have contacted me. I’m not going to say who it is or who it isn’t.”

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