Valtteri Bottas responds to rumours surrounding his F1 future after puzzling driver line-up comments

Valtteri Bottas remains unfazed despite rumours surrounding the 2027 Cadillac driver line-up

Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas
© XPB Images

The rumour mill surrounding Cadillac kicked into top gear at the US Grand Prix after a cryptic comment from Marcin Budkowski left the paddock confused.

During the FIA press conference on Friday at the Circuit of the Americas, Budkowski was asked about Esteban Ocon after his departure from Haas was confirmed.

The question was framed around whether the French driver would join the American team as a reserve driver, as Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez joined the team on multi-year deals at the start of 2026.

However, when Budkowski was asked whether his drivers' positions were secure for the 2027 F1 season, he said, “This is the last place I would comment on driver contracts in general; I think it’s not something that is done in the press. It’s something that will be done by official releases from the team when the time is right.”

Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas
© XPB Images

After refusing to confirm whether Bottas and Perez would still be full-time drivers for Cadillac in 2027, there have been suggestions that one of the drivers would be replaced.

But on Saturday at the US Grand Prix, Bottas insisted that he is not worried about the rumours regarding his future with Cadillac.

“No, no,” he said after qualifying at the Circuit of the Americas.

“I mean, I’ve heard some rumours, but I know my situation, and it’s all good. It’s Formula 1; everyone wants to be in Formula One, so that’s how it goes.”

If Bottas or Perez were to be replaced by Cadillac, there are reportedly two drivers who are in the running to get a full-time seat in Formula 1.

Esteban Ocon
Esteban Ocon
© XPB Images

According to reports, the Cadillac reserve driver Colton Herta is obviously an option after his Free Practice 1 appearance for the team this weekend. But he has had a disappointing season in the Formula 2 championship.

The other reported option is the aforementioned French driver, Esteban Ocon. The French driver has a large amount of experience in Formula 1 and has spent the 2025 and 2026 seasons with Haas.

However, after being replaced at Haas by Rafael Camara for the 2027 season, he is now searching for a drive for next year, which could see him move to Cadillac, which was not an option that Budkowski denied on Friday.

As he confirmed during the same press conference that he has had drivers contact him, Budkowski said, “There are a number of drivers and managers who have contacted me. I’m not going to say who it is or who it isn’t.”

Tags:

F1
Valtteri Bottas
Cadillac

Related Articles

F1 News
Better than Mercedes? Valtteri Bottas makes huge Cadillac F1 claim
Valtteri Bottas has made a big claim about Cadillac's F1 facilities
F1 News
Valtteri Bottas’ ‘mind started to play games’ in mammoth Singapore bike ride
Valtteri Bottas has spoken out about a tax issue that could affect F1 drivers
F1 News
Valtteri Bottas completes epic cycle from Malaysia to Singapore
Valtteri Bottas is an avid cyclist
F1 News
Valtteri Bottas chooses 350km bike ride over flight to Singapore Grand Prix
Valtteri Bottas
F1 News
Valtteri Bottas clarifies stance as Italian tax police target F1 drivers
Valtteri Bottas has spoken out about a tax issue that could affect F1 drivers
F1 News
Unseen Baku scare reignites F1 safety concerns: ‘Something bad will happen’
2026 Azerbaijan GP

Latest News

F1 News
F1 2026 US Grand Prix starting grid after multiple penalties
13m ago
Franco Colapinto is among several drivers taking penalties
F1 News
How Kimi Antonelli can become F1 world champion at today's US GP
20m ago
Kimi Antonelli stands on the verge of F1 history
F1 News
Valtteri Bottas responds to rumours surrounding his F1 future after puzzling driver line-up comments
33m ago
Valtteri Bottas
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton reveals the heartwarming gift he bought for Kim Kardashian's kids
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Charles Leclerc rips into his Ferrari in foul-mouthed COTA radio rant
4h ago
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2026 US GP

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest F1 news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

F1 News
Why Isack Hadjar’s COTA F1 weekend has been “a disaster”
6h ago
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing, 2026 US GP
F1 News
COTA boss claps back at Max Verstappen’s track surface complaints
7h ago
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2026 US GP
F1 News
How to watch 2026 F1 US GP today for free
9h ago
Lewis Hamilton at COTA
F1 News
Max Verstappen on painkillers to combat COTA bumps amid back issues
10h ago
Max Verstappen has been critical of the bumps at COTA
F1 News
Jeremy Clarkson causes controversy with Franco Colapinto and Kim Kardashian comments
11h ago
Jeremy Clarkson is a guest of Alpine in Austin