Esteban Ocon Haas exit confirmed with F1 future in limbo

Esteban Ocon and Haas will part ways at the end of the 2026 F1 season.

Esteban Ocon will leave Haas at the end of the season
Esteban Ocon will leave Haas at the end of the season

Esteban Ocon will exit Haas at the end of the 2026 season, leaving his Formula 1 future hanging in the balance. 

Ocon, who ahead of last weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix declared he was a “free agent” for 2027, confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that he will be leaving Haas at the end of the year. 

Despite the news seemingly leaving Ocon without an F1 drive for 2027, the Frenchman insists “this is absolutely not the end of my Formula 1 career”. 

“My time with Haas F1 Team will come to an end at the end of the 2026 season,” Ocon said. 

Ocon's F1 future looks to be over - at least for now
Ocon's F1 future looks to be over - at least for now

“I leave this project with my head held high and proud of my performances in what were not always the easiest of circumstances for various reasons and factors outside of my control.

“My immediate focus is the next race weekend. I will continue to work hard with the team, maximise every opportunity, and keep extracting every bit of performance from the car. There are still many races to go this season and, as always, I will give it my everything behind the wheel for myself and for my team.

“I am still motivated. I am still hungry. This is absolutely not the end of my Formula 1 career.” 

There are minimal options for Ocon to remain on the F1 grid next year, with only Racing Bulls yet to formally confirm its 2027 driver line-up besides Haas. 

A reserve drive with a view to a race seat for 2028 would be more likely for Ocon at this late stage. 

Ocon has had a difficult season alongside Bearman
Ocon has had a difficult season alongside Bearman
© XPB Images

Haas issued its own statement minutes later, which read: “TGR Haas F1 Team and Esteban Ocon will part ways at the conclusion of the 2026 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.” 

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu said: “I’d like to thank Esteban for everything he’s contributed to the team since joining us in 2025. His professionalism and commitment have proved valuable as we continue to grow as an organisation. 

“Together this year we tackled the challenge of a major regulation change, where Esteban’s driving experience and inputs were significant as we’ve worked hard to develop the VF-26 across the season. 

“There’s still plenty of racing ahead, and our focus remains on working together to maximise every opportunity through to the final race of the year.”

Haas is not expected to announce any further driver-related news for the time being, but Ferrari junior Rafael Camara is the favourite to replace Ocon for 2027. 

Tags:

F1
Esteban Ocon
Haas
Esteban Ocon Haas exit confirmed with F1 future in limbo
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
F1 sets decision deadline for Middle East rounds as Lewis Hamilton backs racing in region
2025 F1 Abu Dhabi GP
F1 News
Haas reveals F1 driver decision timeline as Esteban Ocon exit speculation grows
Esteban Ocon looks like he is on his way out at Haas
F1 News
Rafael Camara: Who is Ferrari junior rumoured to replace Esteban Ocon
Rafael Camara is second in the Formula 2 standings
F1 News
Cryptic remark offers bleak twist in Esteban Ocon F1 future saga
Ocon in Monaco
F1 News
Struggling midfield team confirms much-needed Monza F1 upgrades
The midfield at Zandvoort
F1 News
Why two F1 drivers escaped ‘very significant penalty’ for pit lane breach
Gabriel Bortoleto finished 13th in a drama-filled race

Latest News

F1 News
Ryanair lands cheeky dig at Lance Stroll after Aston Martin news
48m ago
Lance Stroll has been targeted by Ryanair
F1 News
Is it going to rain at the F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia?
1h ago
Rain stopped the 2012 Malaysian Grand Prix
F1 News
Fernando Alonso took son karting when he was two-months old
1h ago
Fernando Alonso became a father for the first time in March
F1 News
How Max Verstappen would fix F1 and the changes he would make
2h ago
Max Verstappen has been highly critical of F1 this season
F1 News
Bahrain GP in Malaysia declared ‘heat hazard’ race: What does it mean?
4h ago
Malaysia last hosted F1 in 2017

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
Ayrton Senna's Honda NSX set to fetch huge six-figure sum at auction
4h ago
Ayrton Senna drove the Honda to the 1991 Portuguese Grand Prix
F1 News
Why the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix is being held in Malaysia
5h ago
Malaysia is making a surprise return to the F1 calendar
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton accused of ‘undermining’ Fred Vasseur with Ferrari authority question raised
5h ago
Lewis Hamilton has grown increasingly frustrated with Ferrari
F1 News
F1 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia: Start time and TV schedule
7h ago
F1 will return to Malaysia in October
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton posts emotional tribute to beloved dog Roscoe
7h ago
Lewis Hamilton and Roscoe at last year's British Grand Prix