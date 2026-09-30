Esteban Ocon Haas exit confirmed with F1 future in limbo

Esteban Ocon will exit Haas at the end of the 2026 season, leaving his Formula 1 future hanging in the balance.

Ocon, who ahead of last weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix declared he was a “free agent” for 2027, confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that he will be leaving Haas at the end of the year.

Despite the news seemingly leaving Ocon without an F1 drive for 2027, the Frenchman insists “this is absolutely not the end of my Formula 1 career”.

“My time with Haas F1 Team will come to an end at the end of the 2026 season,” Ocon said.

Ocon's F1 future looks to be over - at least for now

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I leave this project with my head held high and proud of my performances in what were not always the easiest of circumstances for various reasons and factors outside of my control.

“My immediate focus is the next race weekend. I will continue to work hard with the team, maximise every opportunity, and keep extracting every bit of performance from the car. There are still many races to go this season and, as always, I will give it my everything behind the wheel for myself and for my team.

“I am still motivated. I am still hungry. This is absolutely not the end of my Formula 1 career.”

There are minimal options for Ocon to remain on the F1 grid next year, with only Racing Bulls yet to formally confirm its 2027 driver line-up besides Haas.

A reserve drive with a view to a race seat for 2028 would be more likely for Ocon at this late stage.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Ocon has had a difficult season alongside Bearman © XPB Images

Haas issued its own statement minutes later, which read: “TGR Haas F1 Team and Esteban Ocon will part ways at the conclusion of the 2026 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.”

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu said: “I’d like to thank Esteban for everything he’s contributed to the team since joining us in 2025. His professionalism and commitment have proved valuable as we continue to grow as an organisation.

“Together this year we tackled the challenge of a major regulation change, where Esteban’s driving experience and inputs were significant as we’ve worked hard to develop the VF-26 across the season.

“There’s still plenty of racing ahead, and our focus remains on working together to maximise every opportunity through to the final race of the year.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Haas is not expected to announce any further driver-related news for the time being, but Ferrari junior Rafael Camara is the favourite to replace Ocon for 2027.