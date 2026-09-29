Sebastian Vettel provides future F1 role update

Sebastian Vettel says he is open to a role in the Formula 1 paddock

Vettel is open to a return to the F1 paddock
Vettel is open to a return to the F1 paddock
© XPB Images

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel says he is “always open” to return to the paddock, but is not “dropping my CV here and there”.

The German driver called time on his illustrious F1 career at the end of the 2022 campaign, following two difficult seasons with Aston Martin.

Vettel previously served stints with Toro Rosso, Red Bull and Ferrari, winning the drivers’ title four times in a row between 2010 and 2013.

Since then, he has had a reasonably quiet retirement, with little involvement in F1.

Vettel retired from F1 at the end of 2022
Vettel retired from F1 at the end of 2022

In a new interview with BBC 5Live, Vettel says he is open to the idea of returning to the F1 paddock, but it’s not something he is actively pursuing right now.

“Obviously, I enjoy the time that I have,” he began.

“I think it's a privilege to be in that position with family, but also I run a little farm at home, so looking after that.

“I'm still very much involved in the sport.

“Obviously, I don't have an active role at the moment, but very much following what's going on and caring about the sport's future.

Vettel drove Schumacher's F2002 at Monza (image: Ferrari, F1)
Vettel drove Schumacher's F2002 at Monza (image: Ferrari, F1)

“Especially [F1's net zero goal in] 2030 or the new regulations, what might change.

“I'm always open for what comes around the corner in terms of maybe a role in the future, but I'm not actively pursuing it.

“I'm not speaking to teams or individuals and dropping my CV here and there but following from the outside with great joy and pleasure.

"But obviously, the topics that have been in my head the final years of my active career are still very much there and present.

“So topics around sustainability, around the future, not just for myself, for my children, but for all of us and the future of the sport.

“That's where it closes the loop and the projects that I've done, some of them visible at the track, others less visible, I'm very much thinking about the ideas that I have for what might come next.”

Vettel had been linked to a potential return to racing in 2024 at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, after he tested a Porsche Hypercar.

However, that never came to pass.

He recently drove a Michael Schumacher 2002 Ferrari at the Italian Grand Prix, as part of a demonstration run. 

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Sebastian Vettel
Sebastian Vettel provides future F1 role update
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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