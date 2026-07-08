Ferrari's 250 F1 victories: Which driver and circuit tops the Scuderia's win list?

Charles Leclerc secured Ferrari’s 250th Formula 1 race win at the British Grand Prix, but how many drivers have tasted success for the Scuderia, and where has been the team’s most triumphant stomping ground?

Leclerc celebrates Ferrari's 250th F1 win
Leclerc celebrates Ferrari's 250th F1 win
© XPB Images

Ferrari has been in F1 from the very beginning and has enjoyed its status as the championship’s most successful team for quite some time.

Leclerc’s success at Silverstone hit a significant milestone for the team with the victory, the 250th in the Scuderia’s history. Second in the all-time statistics for wins is McLaren. After the British Grand Prix, the Woking-based team sit on 203 wins, with Mercedes third on 138.

With two wins already this term, Ferrari has enjoyed a significant upturn in form after failing to top the podium at all in 2025.

Able to take the fight to Mercedes this year, Ferrari will undoubtedly have at least one eye on a first F1 title of any kind since 2008, when the team won the constructors’ championship.

Who is Ferrari’s most successful F1 driver?

In terms of both race wins and championship titles, there is one name that stands head and shoulders above the rest in this regard.

Michael Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello on the podium
Michael Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello on the podium
© XPB Images

Michael Schumacher enjoyed the best spell of his F1 career with Ferrari, dominating between 2000 and 2004, racking up the wins and taking a remarkable five drivers’ championship crowns in succession.

He amassed 72 wins with the team, 34 of which came from pole position, meaning that the German has claimed close to one-third of all of Ferrari’s F1 victories.

Things get far closer between the next drivers, with Nikki Lauda’s 15 wins edging out Sebastian Vettel on 14, and Alberto Ascari on 13.

The only other drivers to have reached double figures for Ferrari are Felipe Massa (11), Fernando Alonso (11), and Kimi Raikkonen (10).

Current drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton are on nine and one apiece, with the latter taking his first win in Ferrari colours at the 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

Hamilton secured his first Ferrari win at the 31st attempt
Hamilton secured his first Ferrari win at the 31st attempt

With five wins, Alain Prost is the highest ranked driver where none of his successes has come from pole position.

In total, 40 drivers have taken race-winning silverware for the team.

Where has Ferrari been the most successful?

Ferrari’s first victory with José Froilán González at Silverstone in 1951 began the journey, with Leclerc hitting the 250-marker at the same venue in 2026, so it comes as no surprise whatsoever that the British venue ranks highly.

July’s success marked the 16th time that Ferrari has won at Silverstone, a tally that includes eight wins since the turn of the millennium. Considering that Hamilton has won at the track nine times since 2007 when competing against Ferrari, this is an impressive figure.

But predictably, Monza is where Ferrari has enjoyed the most success.

In total, the Scuderia has won at the track 20 times, with the first coming courtesy of Ascari in 1951 – the team’s third win overall – and the most recent secured by Leclerc in 2024.

Leclerc wins at Monza in 2024
Leclerc wins at Monza in 2024
© XPB Images

The Nürburgring is tied third on the list with Spa-Francorchamps, although Leclerc and Hamilton will hope to edge the Belgian track ahead with F1’s upcoming visit.

However, when breaking down the results by country, it is Germany where Ferrari has won the most, with Hockenheim and the Nürburgring both featuring on the calendar during Schumacher’s pomp.

21 wins in the country trumps the 20 in Italy, with Belgium moving up to third after Zolder’s total is added to that of Spa-Francorchamps.

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Ferrari's 250 F1 victories: Which driver and circuit tops the Scuderia's win list?
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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