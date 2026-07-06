Kimi Antonelli issues defiant reaction after disastrous end to Silverstone race

Despite winning the sprint race and scoring pole position Kimi Antonelli walked away from the Grand Prix at Silverstone with no points

Kimi Antonelli, British Grand Prix
Kimi Antonelli, British Grand Prix
Add as a preferred source

Kimi Antonelli says that scoring no points in the British GP after an afternoon of frustration “makes the fire grow even more” as he chases the 2026 Formula 1 World Championship.

The Italian led the first part of the race before a very late stop dropped him behind Charles Leclerc, and he was in the process of charging back to the lead on fresh tyres when a lost aerodynamic part at the front of the car cost hm performance.

After two extra stops for attention he crossed the line in P9. However he had received a five-second penalty for going off track multiple times while dealing with the difficult car, which thanks to the field crossing the finish line close together after a late safety car period dropped him out of the points in P15.

Antonelli is still confident he can maintain his grip on the championship lead
Antonelli is still confident he can maintain his grip on the championship lead

“I lost I don't know how much downforce, the car wouldn't turn anymore,” he said when asked about his issues by Crash.net. “In some of the corners, the wheel was in the air, so there was something fundamental that was broken. 

“We only know now that the wheel shield broke, but we don't know if something else broke, because by the loss it feels like it was more than just a wheel shield, but then, of course, the team will have more time to analyse it, but it was a shame, because we had a shot for the win today. I think we were going for it.”

The radio traffic between Antonelli and his engineer Peter Bonnington indicated just how determined he was to stay out and try to finish in the points, despite being given the option to come in and retire.

“I just showed that I have the mindset that I try every time I go on track, I do my best, that I try to give everything,” he said. “And that even today, despite things that were already going against us, I saw there was the possibility to get one point.

Not everything went smoothly for Antonelli
Not everything went smoothly for Antonelli

“And I was just trying my best to achieve that, and I was going to achieve that. But then the safety car came. I just didn't really have the possibility to even try for that.”

Antonelli accepted the penalty for leaving the track without justification, with the stewards acknowledging that he had a car issue but indicating that it wasn’t an excuse.

"I mean, these are the rules, so I cannot do anything about it,” he said. “Of course, I was trying my best to stay on track, but it was really undriveable. And of course, to get a penalty for that, it hurts, but these are the rules, and nothing I can do about it.”

The result came just two races after Antonelli failed to score in Barcelona due to a late battery failure, However he remains unperturbed despite the recent blows to his title campaign, which have allowed team mate George Russell to close the gap.

“I think we lost a lot of points,” he said. “But the momentum is there because I think this weekend we showed the speed. And we showed, as well, what the potential can be, when I'm in a good place, when also we're in a good place with the team, with the car. 

“We showed what we are capable of, so I think that the momentum is still there, and actually it makes the fire grow even more to go out there in Spa and try to do even better.”

Kimi Antonelli issues defiant reaction after disastrous end to Silverstone race
Adam Cooper
F1 Journalist

Adam Cooper attended his first F1 race at Brands Hatch as a 10-year-old fan in 1976. He became a freelance journalist for Autosport magazine in 1985 while still at university, initially covering everything from club racing to the FIA World Sportscar Championship.

More News

F1 News
Starting grid for F1 2026 British Grand Prix after two penalties
05/07/26
Antonelli maintained Mercedes' unbeaten Grand Prix qualifying streak in 2026
F1 News
How to watch today's F1 British Grand Prix for free in the UK
05/07/26
Lewis Hamilton at the 2026 British Grand Prix
F1 News
McLaren ‘surprised’ as Mercedes finds way to revive banned F1 engine trick
05/07/26
McLaren is one of Mercedes' three customer teams
F1 News
Where George Russell is suffering compared to Kimi Antonelli at Silverstone
04/07/26
Russell has struggled against Antonelli at Silverstone
F1 News
Antonelli admits team call made him 'stressed' on Silverstone pole lap
04/07/26
Antonelli on his way to securing pole at Silverstone
F1 News
Hamilton reveals cost of Ferrari problem in Silverstone qualifying
04/07/26
Hamilton was left to rue a deployment issue on his Ferrari

Latest News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton explains error that led to costly jump start at British GP
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton British Grand Prix
F1 News
Jos Verstappen dubs Martin Brundle an 'idiot' over Red Bull F1 comments
3h ago
Jos Verstappen and Martin Brundle
F1 News
Sainz’s rare and unprecedented F1 British GP ‘penalty lap’ explained
3h ago
Sainz was hit with a rare F1 penalty
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli issues defiant reaction after disastrous end to Silverstone race
4h ago
Kimi Antonelli, British Grand Prix
F1 News
Why Max Verstappen didn't speak to Christian Horner at the British Grand Prix
5h ago
Verstappen and Horner had their differences at Red Bull

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

More News

F1 News
Ferrari stands by decision to pit Hamilton before 'surprise' safety car finish
17h ago
Hamilton congratulates Leclerc, despite the team losing a one-two result
F1 News
Red Bull to investigate "super dangerous" wing issue that led to Max Verstappen crash
18h ago
Verstappen's Red Bull will be investigated for a fault
F1 News
Why Hamilton went unpunished over infringement he expected penalty for
18h ago
Hamilton avoided a penalty at Silverstone
F1 News
Max Verstappen slams "super-dangerous" Red Bull wing after "lucky" Silverstone escape
19h ago
Max Verstappen at the 2026 British Grand Prix
F1 News
Mercedes reveals cause of Antonelli damage and how close he came to win
19h ago
Antonelli looked on course for the win at Silverstone