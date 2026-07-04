Kimi Antonelli admits Mercedes team call made him 'stressed' before snatching Silverstone pole

Kimi Antonelli has explained why he was "stressed" on his lap that secured pole at the British Grand Prix.

Antonelli on his way to securing pole at Silverstone
Antonelli on his way to securing pole at Silverstone
Add as a preferred source

Andrea Kimi Antonelli has explained why he was “stressed” on his final Q3 run despite securing pole position in Formula 1 qualifying at the British Grand Prix. 

F1 championship leader Antonelli produced an impressive performance in qualifying to convincingly beat the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton to pole around Silverstone. 

Antonelli secured his fifth pole of the season to maintain Mercedes’ unbeaten streak in qualifying, with the Silver Arrows claiming every pole at the first nine grands prix so far in 2026. 

Antonelli maintained Mercedes' unbeaten Grand Prix qualifying streak in 2026
Antonelli maintained Mercedes' unbeaten Grand Prix qualifying streak in 2026

But not everything went smoothly for Antonelli, who was left frustrated to have been the first driver to start his final lap of the top-10 shootout. 

"I was a bit stressed because I never really like going first for the last run but the last lap was very tidy. It came all together," the Italian teenager said.

“It was very tricky with the wind because it was very gusty and unpredictable. But yeah, we built our way through qualifying, and to bring home pole is very satisfying.”

Antonelli also had to battle front-locking issues and a brake issue in Q2, with the former problem causing his Mercedes team-mate George Russell to go off in Q1. 

“We struggle a little bit with front locking, especially in conditions like today that we have to deal with into Turn 3. Front locking was very easy to achieve. In my Q2, run one, I locked the front,” he explained. 

“But also I had a little issue with the brake pedal. It didn’t respond initially to when I planned to brake. So it also delayed a bit the braking phase.

“To be fair we did some setting adjustments and that helped to regain the confidence on braking.”

Not everything went smoothly for Antonelli
Not everything went smoothly for Antonelli

Asked if overnight changes were key to Mercedes’ bounce back after Hamilton beat Antonelli to pole in Friday’s sprint qualifying, he replied: “We didn’t change the car at all. 

“It was just about the differential, brake migration, and driving. We worked around it and managed to find a good setting that helped me to progress through qualifying.”

Victory in the sprint enabled Antonelli to extend his championship advantage by three points, and he has a great opportunity to pull even further clear of Russell, who qualified fourth, in Sunday’s main grand prix. 

However, Antonelli is not underestimating the threat posed by the Ferrari pair behind. 

“For sure, it’s not going to be easy,” he admitted. “I’ve got two Ferraris behind me, and for sure they’re going to work together.

“But their pace is good, and ours was strong in the Sprint race. So hopefully we can keep that tomorrow, and hopefully we can do a good race.”

Kimi Antonelli admits Mercedes team call made him 'stressed' before snatching Silverstone pole
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

More News

F1 News
Kimi Antonelli reveals what it took to execute crucial pass on Lewis Hamilton
5h ago
Antonelli celebrates at Silverstone
F1 News
Antonelli denies Hamilton home win in Silverstone F1 sprint
6h ago
Antonelli won Saturday's 17-lap sprint race
F1 News
Why McLaren is the last team waiting for Mercedes’ latest F1 engine
8h ago
Norris driving McLaren's one-off livery at the British Grand Prix
F1 News
'Some things aren’t making sense' Russell perplexed by Ferrari sprint pole after disappointing Silverstone result
03/07/26
Russell qualified fifth for the Silverstone sprint race
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton beats Kimi Antonelli to Silverstone F1 sprint pole
03/07/26
Hamilton celebrates his Silverstone sprint pole
F1 News
Vasseur hits back at Wolff over Ferrari F1 ‘cheating’ suggestion
03/07/26
Ferrari has been aggressively developing its 2026 F1 car

Latest News

F1 News
Where George Russell is suffering compared to Kimi Antonelli at Silverstone
1m ago
Russell has struggled against Antonelli at Silverstone
F1 News
Antonelli admits team call made him 'stressed' on Silverstone pole lap
3m ago
Antonelli on his way to securing pole at Silverstone
F1 News
Hamilton reveals cost of Ferrari problem in Silverstone qualifying
35m ago
Hamilton was left to rue a deployment issue on his Ferrari
F1 News
Norris delivers damning “no excuses” verdict as McLaren MCL40 “not good enough”
36m ago
Lando Norris at the British Grand Prix
F1 News
'No point racing like this' Max Verstappen offers blunt verdict on Red Bull's Silverstone struggles
42m ago
Verstappen was frustrated after a tough qualifying

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

More News

F1 News
Starting grid for F1 2026 British Grand Prix at Silverstone
1h ago
Antonelli maintained Mercedes' unbeaten Grand Prix qualifying streak in 2026
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli storms to Silverstone pole as Ferrari pace falters
1h ago
Antonelli scored his fifth pole of 2026
F1 News
Lando Norris responds to George Russell's bold plan to 'steal' the Silverstone Landostand
4h ago
Norris greets fans at Silverstone
F1 News
Inside Biggin Hill: The colossal tech operation powering modern Formula 1 broadcasts
5h ago
Inside Formula 1's Media and Technology Centre in Biggin Hill
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli reveals what it took to execute crucial pass on Lewis Hamilton
5h ago
Antonelli celebrates at Silverstone