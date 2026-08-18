What has gone wrong at Williams and should James Vowles be feeling the pressure?

Williams is a name that increasingly becomes synonymous with, at best, being a midfield team in Formula 1. While the history books still list the outfit among the very best that the championship has ever seen, a glance at results since the turn of the century paints a far less impressive picture.

Sure, through a partnership with BMW, things started off ok, with Ralf Schumacher and Jenson Button achieving a third-place result in the constructors’ standings, before Schumacher and Juan Pablo Montoya equalled that in 2001, then went one better in 2002 and 2003, finishing in second place, but that was where the high point ended.

Since 2004, the team has scored just two race wins, with the most recent of these coming at the 2012 Spanish Grand Prix.

It has been over 14 years since Williams last took a grand prix victory © XPB Images

Put another way, to a generation, Williams is among the least successful teams in F1. It’s like Blackburn Rovers, where fans hear of success and star personalities from the 1990s, but are left watching comparable dross. Or, to reflect more fairly the odd podium that has been sprinkled among the results and to continue the football analogy, dross with the occasional cup run thrown in.

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It should be noted that there was a brief upturn with Claire Williams at the helm from 2014-16, when the team ran the dominant Mercedes power unit, although, and not to dimminish the accomplishments of Williams in her de facto team principal role, much of the success of that time can be attributed to the Mercedes element – this achieved during a period when the team was battling against severe financial difficulties.

Looking at the current season, Williams, as was the case with many teams, hoped to use 2026 as a base to build from. The expectation was that the team could move up the order and challenge for podiums – as it had achieved in the final season of the old regulations with Carlos Sainz.

Instead, the team was left red-faced as the only team to fail to run at the pre-season shakedown in Barcelona, and when it did hit the track, it was with an overweight and extremely underdeveloped car. Indeed, the planned race one package only arrived at race four in Miami.

Williams missed the pre-season shakedown but racked up mileage in Bahrain © XPB Images

So what has gone wrong for the team that is so historically revered?

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One element is the facilities. The Grove factory was opened in 1996 and was left relatively unchanged up until 2023, when the team began a multi-year modernisation and technology update to bring the campus up to modern Formula 1 standards, not long after team boss James Vowles had joined.

This was followed in 2025 by the announcement that its legacy Wind Tunnel 1 would be demolished, with new up-to-date facilities set to be put in its place.

So in terms of the problems, Williams has a smaller budget than most teams, it has outdated facilities, and it has offered little proof across the last 20 years that it is capable of developing a car.

The lingering question mark in the room is the leadership of James Vowles. The 47-year-old is a championship winner with Mercedes and unquestionably knows what it takes to reach the very top of F1. Make no mistake, he is someone who certainly has his head screwed on straight and, as anyone fortunate enough to have sat in a press briefing with him can attest, is a very good speaker. If you were looking for someone to represent the values and ambition of the team, there are few finer candidates.

Vowles's future as Williams F1 team boss has been questioned

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However, returning to the football metaphor for a moment, you do not hire a Premier League-winning manager if you are looking to escape relegation. To make that initial step, you need someone who understands what it is like to be in the trenches at the foot of the table, and how to escape it. There is a reason that for so long Tony Pulis, Mick McCarthy, and Sam Allardyce, to name just three, were in a seemingly constant rotation with relegation-threatened teams.

Yes, Vowles has fought tooth and nail in the past with BAR and Honda, but a sustained period of success alters a skill set. This is, I should be clear, no criticism of Vowles, more a suggestion that he may just be the right person at the wrong time. It is almost certain that his ability to sell the dream of Williams battling at the front was a crucial factor in securing Carlos Sainz after Lewis Hamilton had nabbed his seat at Ferrari.

On the positive side of things, it has two proven talents in Alex Albon and multiple race-winner Sainz, without whom, it is quite possible to imagine the situation could be even worse.

This does bring up one respect in which Vowles cannot be faulted. Sainz was one heck of a coup and has proven his worth on numerous occasions for Williams, while Albon remains confident enough of the long-term vision to have put pen to paper on a contract extension that will see him continue with the team into 2027. While Sainz's future remains a topic of much speculation with links being drawn between the Spaniard and Audi, should he too elect to remain at Grove, this would be a massive vote of confidence.

Albon has signed a new deal, but will Sainz show the same faith in Williams? © XPB Images

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F1 returns to action this weekend at Zandvoort and with Aston Martin’s power unit upgrade, the team is likely to be among the slowest runners, perhaps ahead of only Cadillac – the rookie team which has recently had a change of team principal itself – Graeme Lowdon being axed in favour of Marci Budkowski.

It is difficult to imagine what a successful second half of the season would look like for Williams, given the team is without a point in the last five rounds. With Aston Martin’s progress, escaping Q1 looks a less likely proposition, and the points have recently been largely locked off by the top four teams, with Racing Bulls or Alpine more often than not picking up the scraps.

Williams and, by extension, Vowles have largely avoided critique across the opening 11 rounds of the season due to the struggles of Aston Martin, but that could all be about to change.

Make no mistake, Aston Martin’s ultra-modern facilities and the budget it enjoyed to pour into the Silverstone campus mean that its season so far has been a far greater failure than that of Williams. But F1 is not often a sentimental sport, and much like a football manager who has been unable to produce results even when given time, the clock could be ticking on Vowles tenure.