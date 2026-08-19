Isack Hadjar could miss Dutch GP with Liam Lawson in line for shock Red Bull F1 return

Isack Hadjar will reportedly miss this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix due to injury.

Hadjar picked up a wrist injury over F1's summer break
Hadjar picked up a wrist injury over F1's summer break

Isack Hadjar has reportedly been ruled out of the Dutch Grand Prix because of injury, opening the door for a surprise Red Bull Formula 1 return for Liam Lawson. 

Dutch publication De Telegraaf claims Hadjar suffered a wrist injury during a gym session over F1’s summer break that is likely to result in him missing this weekend’s race at Zandvoort. The report notes that a final decision has not yet been made by Red Bull

Should Hadjar indeed be sidelined, Lawson has been tipped to replace him and complete a shock return to the Red Bull senior team alongside Max Verstappen for the weekend. 

Lawson is set to return to Red Bull for one weekend
Lawson is set to return to Red Bull for one weekend

Lawson was brutally demoted from Red Bull back to sister team Racing Bulls just two races into the 2025 season, having been brought in to take Sergio Perez’s place over the winter. 

If Hadjar cannot participate, it would also provide Yuki Tsunoda with an unexpected F1 reprieve. The Japanese driver, who acts as Red Bull’s reserve driver, would fill in for Lawson at Racing Bulls at Zandvoort. 

Tsunoda, who stepped up to replace Lawson early in 2025, has been out of F1 since making way for Hadjar at the end of last season, having become the latest victim of Red Bull’s ruthless driver shuffles. 

Tsunoda has been left on the F1 sidelines this year
Tsunoda has been left on the F1 sidelines this year
© XPB Images

Ironically, Zandvoort was where Lawson made his F1 debut when he was drafted as a last-minute substitute after Daniel Ricciardo broke his hand in a practice crash ahead of the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix. 

It was also the scene of Hajdar’s maiden F1 podium finish during an impressive rookie campaign that led to the Frenchman ultimately earning the top drive at Red Bull this year. 

Missing this weekend would give Hadjar two weeks to recover before the Italian Grand Prix at Monza on 6 September. 

Tags:

F1
Isack Hadjar
Red Bull
Liam Lawson
Racing Bulls
Yuki Tsunoda
Isack Hadjar could miss Dutch GP with Liam Lawson in line for shock Red Bull F1 return
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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