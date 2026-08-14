Max Verstappen reveals special helmet design for Zandvoort F1 farewell

Max Verstappen has revealed a special new look to mark the final Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix, as Zandvoort prepares to bid farewell to the championship once more.

The Dutch Grand Prix returned to the F1 schedule in 2021, having been last run in 1985, when Niki Lauda took victory for McLaren.

With the Orange Army filling the grandstands, creating a party atmosphere, and quite often covering the venue in plumes of orange smoke, the event has become one of the most popular on the calendar. But a six-year stay will come to an end when the chequered flag falls on August 30.

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Marking one final race on home soil, Verstappen, who has three F1 wins at Zandvoort to his name, has revealed a one-off helmet design.

Revealing the look on social media, the Dutchman wrote: "An iconic Grand Prix. Unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime. Final home race, a special helmet, a homage to The Netherlands and Zandvoort."

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Speaking ahead of the summer shutdown, the Red Bull driver shared his thoughts on one final weekend on home soil.

Verstappen begins the party with a win in 2023 © XPB Images

"It’s my home Grand Prix, so for sure I’m going to enjoy it a lot," he said. "I hope, driving-wise! Hopefully a bit more than I did this weekend [Hungary], at least.

"It’s going to be great to see the fans. Okay, we won’t have a Formula 1 Grand Prix there, but there are a lot of other series that still race there, and if you want to have a track day, the track is not going to disappear. So, for me, I’ll still have my fun driving around there, just not in Formula 1, but that’s okay.

"I mean, I just want to enjoy it with the fans.

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"It’s incredibly impressive what they have done to bring it back, and I think, at the time when they hosted the first one, it was a great example for a lot of other Grands Prix as well of how to host and entertain."