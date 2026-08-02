Red Bull set to ‘make an early call’ on 2026 F1 development push

Red Bull has pushed hard on development across the early phase of the season, but this is set to change when the campaign resumes.

Red Bull ran an older-spec rear wing in Belgium
Red Bull ran an older-spec rear wing in Belgium

Laurent Mekies has revealed that Red Bull will at least slow its development rate after the Formula 1 summer break, with the team set to 'make a call' on its exact strategy.

When the 2026 season began, Mercedes was comfortably clear of the chasing pack, but as the season has progressed, this margin has been significantly closed by McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull. 

Such has been the level of upgrades produced by this trio of teams that Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has questioned how they have been able to bring so many updates across the first half of the year, but Mekies' comments highlight that this is set to change in the coming races.

Mekies expects Red Bull will slow development after the summer
Mekies expects Red Bull will slow development after the summer
© XPB Images

"I don't know about the other guys, [but] what is sure is that at some stage, we'll need to make a call on the balance between this year and next year," he said. 

"I expect that to happen earlier than we did last year. So, especially as the regulations are what they are, we will decide. 

"But as far as we are concerned, we have brought a huge amount of development to the car between Race 1 and here [Hungary], in order to try to correct as soon as possible the large deficit we had initially.

"It's probably difficult to imagine that we will continue at that rhythm, but nonetheless, we need to see what is the best way to try and close these last three tenths."

Verstappen celebrates his P2 finish on the podium
Verstappen celebrates his P2 finish on the podium

Red Bull ended the first half of the season with its best result of the year as Max Verstappen finished second to Lando Norris, equalling the Dutchman's finish at the Austrian Grand Prix. 

"In terms of before the race predictions, for what it was, we felt Lando and the two Ferraris would be out of touch," said Mekies. 

"That's how we felt. And we felt we could race the Mercedes and, and probably Oscar [Piastri]. As it turned out, we could race both Ferraris, and Lando was out of reach."

Tags:

F1
2026
Red Bull
Red Bull set to ‘make an early call’ on 2026 F1 development push
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

Related Articles

F1 News
'He wants to be winning' - Rachel Brookes stokes Max Verstappen Red Bull exit flames
Will Verstappen remain with Red Bull into 2027?
F1 News
Fresh twist in Max Verstappen F1 future saga as major Red Bull deal rumoured
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2026 Hungarian GP
F1 News
“It’s been hard work” - Red Bull’s F1 car admission after Max Verstappen complaints
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2026 Hungarian GP
F1 News
Red Bull poaches Mercedes F1 driver scout as Helmut Marko’s successor
Red Bull has signed Gwen Lagrue from Mercedes
F1 News
Racing Bulls pair explain blue flag troubles after Max Verstappen's 'moron' criticism
Lindblad and Lawson both ended up in the points
F1 News
Verstappen scolds Racing Bulls drivers as “morons” in angry radio rant
Verstappen was not impressed with the lapped cars

Latest News

F1 News
'Bigger changes needed' - Lando Norris' mid-season verdict on F1's new era
3m ago
Norris has thoughts on the current rules
F1 News
Revealed: Why Cadillac's F1 brakes keep catching fire
3h ago
Bottas in Hungary
F1 News
Red Bull set to ‘make an early call’ on 2026 F1 development push
5h ago
Red Bull ran an older-spec rear wing in Belgium
F1 News
How Max Verstappen's Red Bull struggles are ‘reassuring’ team-mate Isack Hadjar
01/08/26
Red Bull has struggled this year
F1 News
‘No regrets’ - Arvid Lindblad on Racing Bulls failed ‘hero’ gamble
01/08/26
Lindblad finished tenth in Hungary

Don't miss the latest F1 talking points.

More News

F1 News
Toto Wolff caveats McLaren's Hungary victory after Mercedes' performance dip
01/08/26
Wolff put a caveat on McLaren's Hungarian victory
MotoGP News
‘Marquez seems a bit like Hamilton’: Guenther Steiner compares MotoGP and F1 champions
31/07/26
Marc Marquez has been compared to Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
‘Other motives’ theory offered for Max Verstappen Red Bull gripes
31/07/26
Verstappen in Hungary
F1 News
Ex-F1 driver Logan Sargeant announces heartwarming personal news
31/07/26
Sargeant scored one point in 36 F1 races with Williams
F1 News
Debunking the biggest myth about the Bahrain GP in Malaysia after F1 timing confusion
31/07/26
The start of the 2017 Malaysian Grand Prix