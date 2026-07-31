Former Williams F1 driver Logan Sargeant announces heartwarming personal news

Ex-F1 driver Logan Sargeant has announced heartwarming personal news.

Sargeant scored one point in 36 F1 races with Williams
Sargeant scored one point in 36 F1 races with Williams

Former Williams Formula 1 driver Logan Sargeant has announced his engagement to long-time partner Riley Whittall. 

In a joint post on Instagram, 25-year-old Sargeant and Whittall confirmed the heartwarming news with the caption: “forever with my best friend”. 

The proposal took place at the Montage Laguna Beach resort in California. 

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

Among those to send well-wishes and messages of congratulations were F1 drivers Oscar Piastri and Alex Albon. 

Sargeant and Whittall have maintained a largely private relationship.

Whittall is a development associate at Unicorp National Developments in Orlando Florida, according to her LinkedIn profile. 

Sargeant made his F1 debut with Williams in 2023 but was dropped by the team halfway through the 2024 season due to poor form a series of big crashes. 

The Florida-born driver was replaced by Franco Colapinto for the remainder of 2024. 

Sargeant's F1 career ended with a fiery crash
Sargeant's F1 career ended with a fiery crash

Sargeant managed just a single point in the 36 F1 races he entered. This came at the 2023 United States Grand Prix in Austin. 

After losing his F1 drive, Sargeant made the switch to endurance racing on a sporadic basis late in 2025 and contested the final two rounds of the IMSA SportsCar Championship. 

Sargeant has been confirmed as one of three drivers for Ford’s return to the World Endurance Championship next year.

Tags:

F1
Williams
Logan Sargeant
Former Williams F1 driver Logan Sargeant announces heartwarming personal news
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
'It's not enough' - Schumacher fumes at Carlos Sainz penalty after Oscar Piastri clash
Schumacher believes Sainz got off lightly in Hungary
F1 News
Hungary F1 onboard contradicts Carlos Sainz’s blue flags claim
Sainz has come under fire for his actions in Hungary
F1 News
Piastri blasts Sainz for 'complete lack of awareness' in Hungary tangle
Piastri was angry with Sainz
F1 News
"Impossible to avoid" - Carlos Sainz reveals cause of Oscar Piastri clash in Hungary GP
Carlos Sainz, Williams Racing, 2026 Hungary GP
F1 News
Drivers concerned with ‘not to F1 standard’ Hungary track surface
Norris described the track surface as a "lottery"
F1 News
Alex Albon gives damning Williams appraisal after Hungary F1 radio outburst
Alex Albon, Williams Racing, 2026 Hungary F1

Latest News

MotoGP News
‘Marquez seems a bit like Hamilton’: Guenther Steiner compares MotoGP and F1 champions
2h ago
Marc Marquez has been compared to Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
‘Other motives’ theory offered for Max Verstappen Red Bull gripes
3h ago
Verstappen in Hungary
F1 News
Ex-F1 driver Logan Sargeant announces heartwarming personal news
3h ago
Sargeant scored one point in 36 F1 races with Williams
F1 News
Debunking the biggest myth about the Bahrain GP in Malaysia after F1 timing confusion
8h ago
The start of the 2017 Malaysian Grand Prix
F1 News
Rachel Brookes breaks silence on shock Sky F1 exit and reveals Lewis Hamilton support
9h ago
Rachel Brookes and Lewis Hamilton in China

Don't miss the latest F1 talking points.

More News

F1 News
Leclerc makes ‘aggressive’ Ferrari demand in key F1 battleground
30/07/26
Leclerc wants more Ferrari upgrades
F1 News
Guenther Steiner sets deadline for James Vowles to save his Williams F1 job
30/07/26
Vowles's future as Williams F1 team boss has been questioned
F1 News
Ollie Bearman suffers Haas 'nightmare' ahead of F1 summer break
30/07/26
Bearman struggled in Hungary
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton told “careless mistakes” to blame for F1 penalty pain
30/07/26
Hamilton has been sanctioned three times in the past four races
F1 News
Russell ‘definitely needs a break’ from F1 after run of misfortune
30/07/26
Russell is ready for a break after a tough start to the year