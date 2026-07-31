Former Williams F1 driver Logan Sargeant announces heartwarming personal news

Former Williams Formula 1 driver Logan Sargeant has announced his engagement to long-time partner Riley Whittall.

In a joint post on Instagram, 25-year-old Sargeant and Whittall confirmed the heartwarming news with the caption: “forever with my best friend”.

The proposal took place at the Montage Laguna Beach resort in California.

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Among those to send well-wishes and messages of congratulations were F1 drivers Oscar Piastri and Alex Albon.

Sargeant and Whittall have maintained a largely private relationship.

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Whittall is a development associate at Unicorp National Developments in Orlando Florida, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Sargeant made his F1 debut with Williams in 2023 but was dropped by the team halfway through the 2024 season due to poor form a series of big crashes.

The Florida-born driver was replaced by Franco Colapinto for the remainder of 2024.

Sargeant's F1 career ended with a fiery crash

Sargeant managed just a single point in the 36 F1 races he entered. This came at the 2023 United States Grand Prix in Austin.

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After losing his F1 drive, Sargeant made the switch to endurance racing on a sporadic basis late in 2025 and contested the final two rounds of the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

Sargeant has been confirmed as one of three drivers for Ford’s return to the World Endurance Championship next year.