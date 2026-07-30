Ollie Bearman suffers Haas 'nightmare' ahead of F1 summer break

Ollie Bearman has opened up about his "nightmare" at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Bearman struggled in Hungary
Bearman struggled in Hungary
© XPB Images

Ollie Bearman was left frustrated and heading into the Formula 1 break off the back of his 'worst race of the year' at the Hungarian Grand Prix. 

Bearman was the last classified finisher at the Hungaroring, crossing the line two laps down on race-winner Lando Norris. 

Dropping out of qualifying in Q1, the Briton started behind the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso - something that 'pained' Bearman - before he was hit with a penalty for ignoring blue flags as Isack Hadjar attempted to put a lap on him. 

"It was definitely the worst [weekend] of the year," he said. "I feel bad about the blue flag penalty with Hadjar because honestly, it was a bit of a nightmare out there. 

Bearman in Hungary
Bearman in Hungary
© XPB Images

"You go through basically the infield, you don't have time to check in the mirrors, and basically every lap I did, I had blue flag screens coming up. 

"This race, they weren't working properly. So, it was tough to know if it was you, or the car behind, or the car ahead, or whatever, getting the blue flag. So, obviously, it wasn't malicious. 

"I'm a lap down. I'm not trying to do anything bad. But obviously, I feel bad for anyone's race that I may have compromised."

Bearman was handed a five-second penalty for his troubles, the same sanction awarded to Carlos Sainz, who collided with then-race leader Oscar Piastri while being lapped.

Bearman hopes for improvements after the summer break
Bearman hopes for improvements after the summer break
© XPB Images

As mentioned by Bearman, the GPS system had failed at the Hungaroring, meaning that driver numbers were not showing on the marker boards, and some drivers had no warning signals on the steering wheel. 

Expanding on his weekend, Bearman said: "It's just been a horrible weekend. From the first lap that I've done until now, I've not been able to find any confidence, and it's like all that progress we made over the last two events, maybe, has been erased, and we're back to square one.

"I don't understand how we go to Spa and have such a competitive feeling and confidence with the car, and then come here, and the car is an absolute nightmare to drive. So, we think we understand why, and that's important, but we need to go through things properly before the next race."

Tags:

F1
2026
Haas
Ollie Bearman
Ollie Bearman suffers Haas 'nightmare' ahead of F1 summer break
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

Related Articles

F1 Feature
The key players that could blow the F1 2027 driver market wide open
Verstappen's F1 future is the subject of huge speculation
F1 News
Why F1's "unluckiest" driver has questioned yellow flag rule
Ocon escaped punishment in F1 qualifying at Silverstone
F1 News
How to watch today's F1 British Grand Prix for free in the UK
Lewis Hamilton at the 2026 British Grand Prix
F1 News
Bearman admits Austria form was a “punch in the face” as Haas struggles emerge
Bearman in the Haas garage
F1 News
'Get my car healthy' - One driver's plea after tough F1 Austrian GP
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 team, 2026 Austrian GP
F1 News
‘Chilled’ Ocon delivers sweary response as F1 exit rumours persist
Ocon insists he is unfazed about his F1 future

Latest News

F1 News
Guenther Steiner sets deadline for James Vowles to save his Williams F1 job
1m ago
Vowles's future as Williams F1 team boss has been questioned
F1 News
Ollie Bearman suffers Haas 'nightmare' ahead of F1 summer break
10m ago
Bearman struggled in Hungary
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton told “careless mistakes” to blame for F1 penalty pain
2h ago
Hamilton has been sanctioned three times in the past four races
F1 News
Russell ‘definitely needs a break’ from F1 after run of misfortune
3h ago
Russell is ready for a break after a tough start to the year
F1 News
First details of Honda’s new F1 engine emerge after track debut
4h ago
Honda is bringing a new power unit to the Dutch Grand Prix

Don't miss the latest F1 talking points.

More News

F1 News
David Coulthard compares new F1 era 'disappointment' to World Cup half-time show
4h ago
Coulthard in the F1 paddock
F1 News
Williams puts partial blame on Alonso for Sainz and Piastri F1 clash
4h ago
Piastri and Sainz, seconds before making contact, at the Hungarian GP
MotoGP News
F1 and MotoGP could come together at the US Grand Prix in demo event
5h ago
2026 US MotoGP
F1 News
McLaren gets refresher of returning F1 track before summer break
5h ago
Norris completes a TPC test in Portimao
F1 News
Aston Martin pays tribute to ‘true stalwart’ after death of F1 team member
6h ago
Mick 'Biscuit' Fern