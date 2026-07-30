Ollie Bearman suffers Haas 'nightmare' ahead of F1 summer break

Ollie Bearman was left frustrated and heading into the Formula 1 break off the back of his 'worst race of the year' at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Bearman was the last classified finisher at the Hungaroring, crossing the line two laps down on race-winner Lando Norris.

Dropping out of qualifying in Q1, the Briton started behind the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso - something that 'pained' Bearman - before he was hit with a penalty for ignoring blue flags as Isack Hadjar attempted to put a lap on him.

"It was definitely the worst [weekend] of the year," he said. "I feel bad about the blue flag penalty with Hadjar because honestly, it was a bit of a nightmare out there.

Bearman in Hungary © XPB Images

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"You go through basically the infield, you don't have time to check in the mirrors, and basically every lap I did, I had blue flag screens coming up.

"This race, they weren't working properly. So, it was tough to know if it was you, or the car behind, or the car ahead, or whatever, getting the blue flag. So, obviously, it wasn't malicious.

"I'm a lap down. I'm not trying to do anything bad. But obviously, I feel bad for anyone's race that I may have compromised."

Bearman was handed a five-second penalty for his troubles, the same sanction awarded to Carlos Sainz, who collided with then-race leader Oscar Piastri while being lapped.

Bearman hopes for improvements after the summer break © XPB Images

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As mentioned by Bearman, the GPS system had failed at the Hungaroring, meaning that driver numbers were not showing on the marker boards, and some drivers had no warning signals on the steering wheel.

Expanding on his weekend, Bearman said: "It's just been a horrible weekend. From the first lap that I've done until now, I've not been able to find any confidence, and it's like all that progress we made over the last two events, maybe, has been erased, and we're back to square one.

"I don't understand how we go to Spa and have such a competitive feeling and confidence with the car, and then come here, and the car is an absolute nightmare to drive. So, we think we understand why, and that's important, but we need to go through things properly before the next race."