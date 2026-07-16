Ollie Bearman responds to Red Bull links in latest F1 silly season shock

Ollie Bearman admits it is “flattering” to be linked with a top Formula 1 team like Red Bull.

The Haas driver has been one of the standout performers in F1 since making his full-season debut in 2025, with his impressive displays only further adding to his reputation and stock.

And according to Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft, Red Bull is “keeping close tabs” on Bearman amid rampant speculation that Max Verstappen could be about to exit the team.

Bearman battles Red Bull's Hadjar at Silverstone

"It's quite flattering to hear things like that, with a team like Red Bull who are incredibly successful, and to be connected with them in any way, even if it's just rumours, is very nice,” Bearman told media ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix.

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"But, as I said, it's just rumours, and I'm fully focused on what I'm doing here with Haas at the moment.”

Bearman, who is part of Ferrari’s driver programme, ultimately hopes his future lies with the famous Italian outfit.

"Well, I hope so,” he said. "I don't have a full say in that, but Ferrari have trusted me from the very beginning in Formula 3, and put me in their car in 2024 as well, and are really the reason that I'm here right now.

"But at the moment I'm enjoying what I'm doing with Haas, and the faster I can go now, the easier I make my life in the future.”

Asked if Ferrari has given him any clarity on what his future with the team looks like, Bearman replied: “No. At the moment, I don't have a contract for next year, so just waiting in the dark.”

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Bearman is expected to end up at Ferrari one day

With Lewis Hamilton understood to have exercised an option to continue with Ferrari for a third season in 2027, and Charles Leclerc having recently signed a new deal, there is no room at the Scuderia for the foreseeable.

Bearman is subsequently expected to stay put with Haas for a third season in 2027.

The future of his current team-mate, Esteban Ocon, is less clear, with the Frenchman out of contract at the end of the year and enduring a difficult season.