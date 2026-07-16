Max Verstappen’s manager shares update on F1 star’s future amid rampant speculation

Max Verstappen's manager has provided an update on the F1 world champion's uncertain future.

Verstappen and his manager Vermeulen
Verstappen and his manager Vermeulen

Max Verstappen’s manager, Raymond Vermeulen, has shared an update on the four-time Formula 1 world champion’s future amid rampant speculation.

Verstappen’s already uncertain future has been thrown further into question in recent weeks after it emerged his management team had met with McLaren to hold “preliminary talks” about a potential move. 

The 28-year-old Dutchman is contracted to Red Bull until the end of 2028 but has a performance clause in his contract that could enable him to leave at the end of this year if he wanted. It is believed the clause in question does not come into effect until October. 

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

In the meantime, Verstappen and his team have seemingly been exploring his options outside of Red Bull for next year and beyond. 

McLaren chief Zak Brown has effectively done everything he can to dismiss the idea of Verstappen joining the team in the near future, having reaffirmed his commitment to current drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

Speaking to Austrian publication OE24, Vermeulen moved to quash recent speculation by indicating that Verstappen intends to see out the remainder of his Red Bull deal. 

"There's a lot being written about it," Vermeulen said. "But the truth is, Max wants to finish his time with Red Bull. He has a contract until 2028 and would like to fulfil it.

"The fact that this clause exists doesn't mean we'll activate it. We could have activated it in recent years as well, and we haven’t."

Vermeulen also downplayed a recent meeting that took place between himself, Verstappen’s father, Jos, and former Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko in Amsterdam. 

"That was a private meeting that had been arranged long ago,” he explained. "Also, Max's sister got married.”

Verstappen's Red Bull is craned back to the pits
Verstappen's Red Bull is craned back to the pits
© XPB Images

Verstappen, who attended his sister’s wedding in the short break between the British and Belgian grands prix, would not entertain the rumours about McLaren ahead of the race at Silverstone. 

Verstappen’s frustrations in 2026 continued at Silverstone after a Red Bull rear wing failure left him beached in a gravel trap  at Stowe when running in third place during the closing stages of the British Grand Prix. 

It was the second rear wing failure Verstappen’s RB22 had suffered in the space of eight days, following a high-speed crash in qualifying at the Austrian Grand Prix. 

”I was lucky in Austria, I was lucky here, but that's why you get really fed up with it,” Verstappen said afterwards. 

Tags:

F1
Max Verstappen
Red Bull
Max Verstappen’s manager shares update on F1 star’s future amid rampant speculation
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
Verstappen heads Ferraris, Mercedes off pace in first Spa practice
Verstappen was mighty impressive in first practice
F1 News
Isack Hadjar to serve massive F1 grid penalty at Belgian GP
Hadjar is expected to start last in Belgium
F1 News
Ferrari hits pause on F1 upgrade push as Spa submissions revealed
Ferrari has aggressively upgraded its F1 2026 car
F1 News
Martin Brundle shares “gut feeling” about Max Verstappen’s F1 future
Verstappen's future remains the hot topic in F1
F1 News
Oscar Piastri shuts McLaren door on Max Verstappen with F1 2027 claim
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 2026 Belgian GP
F1 News
Bearman responds to Red Bull links in latest F1 silly season shock
Bearman has been linked with Red Bull

Latest News

F1 News
'Leave it to the race director' - F1 bosses react to red flag calls to avoid Silverstone repeat
3m ago
Safety Car
F1 News
Pierre Gasly explains the cause of his heavy Spa F1 shunt
13h ago
Gasly at Spa
F1 News
Max Verstappen fumes at ‘unacceptable’ Red Bull F1 car issue
13h ago
Verstappen was frustrated with his gear shifts
F1 News
Antonelli cautious of Spa threats after Mercedes' "massive turnaround" to top FP2
13h ago
Antonelli at Spa
F1 News
Ferrari discovers FIA verdict for bizarre practice tyre infringement
14h ago
Ferrari faces an investigation

Don't miss the latest F1 talking points.

More News

F1 News
Antonelli puts Mercedes on top as Gasly crashes and Russell struggles
14h ago
Antonelli set the pace in second practice
F1 News
How Racing Bulls settled which driver got its big Spa F1 upgrade
16h ago
Lindblad has got first dibs on the new Racing Bulls package
F1 News
Verstappen heads Ferraris, Mercedes off pace in first Spa practice
18h ago
Verstappen was mighty impressive in first practice
F1 News
Isack Hadjar to serve massive F1 grid penalty at Belgian GP
18h ago
Hadjar is expected to start last in Belgium
F1 News
Ferrari hits pause on F1 upgrade push as Spa submissions revealed
19h ago
Ferrari has aggressively upgraded its F1 2026 car