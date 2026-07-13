The key players that could blow the F1 2027 driver market wide open

Formula 1’s silly season is well and truly upon us as rumours ramp up about the futures of several drivers.

The summer months - and upcoming August break in particular - are renowned for being key periods in which drivers consider their options and weigh up their next moves, while teams look to get their respective line-ups locked down for the following season. With more than half the grid officially out of contract for next year, 2027 could be a year of major change in F1’s driver market.

Here are the main players that hold the key to the 2027 driver market…

Max Verstappen

Verstappen holds the key to the 2027 driver market © XPB Images

Max Verstappen’s future is currently the biggest talking point in the F1 paddock. Amid a difficult season for Red Bull, Verstappen’s future is again in focus as he grows increasingly frustrated with having the fourth-best car.

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Verstappen is officially contracted to Red Bull until the end of 2028 but his deal is understood to include performance-related clauses that could enable him to join a rival as early as next season. With Red Bull continuing to struggle, Verstappen is on course to trigger said clause.

Speculation surrounding Verstappen’s future ramped up after it emerged that the four-time world champion’s team spoke to McLaren about the possibility of a future move. While such chats are commonplace in F1 as driver management and teams continually assess the market, it has sent the rumour mill into overdrive. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff appears to have shut the door on a move for Verstappen, but a switch to the Silver Arrows cannot be completely ruled out.

The question on everybody’s lips is what does Verstappen want to do next? As well as being unable to compete for wins at the moment, Verstappen is also not a fan of the current engine regulations and has repeatedly threatened to quit F1 altogether, although his stance has cooled somewhat is recent weeks.

At this stage, everything remains open for Verstappen. He could walk away from F1, take a sabbatical, join a rival, or stay put at Red Bull.

One thing is certain, whatever decision the 28-year-old takes will have massive repercussions on the rest of the grid. In one fell swoop, Verstappen could send shockwaves through the F1 paddock and leave Red Bull scrambling for a replacement, or effectively kill the driver market altogether.

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Fernando Alonso

Alonso faces a big decision about his F1 future © XPB Images

Like Verstappen, Fernando Alonso has a huge decision to make about his F1 future. The soon-to-be 45-year-old Spaniard is in the final year of his Aston Martin contract and is yet to decide whether to continue racing next year.

Alonso pinned his hopes on a regulation reset and the influence of legendary designer Adrian Newey propelling him back to the front in F1, but Aston Martin has endured a horrible season and has been consigned to a back-marker team so far in 2026.

Two-time world champion Alonso’s future remains up in the air, and with no quick fix in sight for Aston Martin, he faces the very real possibility of his illustrious F1 career coming to a bitterly disappointing and underwhelming end.

Alonso has opened the door to staying in F1 with Aston Martin in 2027 and the Silverstone-based outfit hopes an upcoming upgrade will convince him to do so, even though Alonso has insisted his future does not rest on its success.

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Regarding a timeline, Alonso has consistently stated that he expects to make a decision on his F1 future after the August summer break, which he will use to weigh up whether to extend his record-length career, or call time on it for good.

If Alonso were to retire, Aston Martin would have a seat to fill alongside Lance Stroll, which could result in a domino effect. The team is clear that it wants Alonso to continue and has no plans to get involved in the driver market if it doesn’t have to.

Carlos Sainz

It has been a miserable season for Williams

Another driver out of contract at the end of the season is Carlos Sainz, who is having a truly miserable campaign with Williams.

Sainz joined Williams from Ferrari in 2025 and enjoyed a dream debut season in blue. He twice stood on the podium and helped Williams secure an incredible fifth place in the constructors’ championship.

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Williams was expected to push on in 2026 but it started the tear on the backfoot with a car that was overweight and badly off the pace. The British squad has been playing catch up ever since missing the first test in Barcelona and is showing little sign of progress so far.

Rather than improving, Sainz is concerned Williams is going backwards. Such worries and frustrations couldn’t have come at a worse time, with Sainz’s deal expiring at the end of the campaign.

Williams team principal James Vowles is determined to keep hold of both Sainz and team-mate Alex Albon (who is also out of contract), but has conceded it could be 2028 before they can provide either with a race-winning car.

Sainz will consider if his future remains with Williams - or elsewhere - during a critical summer break for the 31-year-old Spaniard in August.

The four-time grand prix winner would be coup for several midfield teams who would likely be interested in his services, though there aren’t many options that could provide Sainz with a quick pathway back to the front of the grid. This might ultimately see Sainz stay put, unless a surprise opening emerged at one of the top four teams.

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Rumours linking Sainz with a switch to Audi - who were one of his options for 2025 - have gathered pace in recent weeks. However, the German manufacturer’s project is in its early days by its own admission, with Audi not targeting an F1 title bid until 2030. Such a move would be seen by many as being a sideways step.

Esteban Ocon

Ocon is facing the exit door at Haas

There is no doubt about it, Esteban Ocon is under pressure to retain his Haas F1 seat for 2027.

Ocon only joined Haas last season but his time at the American squad so far has fallen short of expectations, with the grand prix winner consistently out-performed by his much younger team-mate Ollie Bearman.

Granted, Haas’s car is not a regular points finisher at the moment, but there is a vast gap between the performances of Bearman, who has 18 points, and Ocon who sits on three. Bearman made the most of Haas’s flying start to score big early doors, before the team regressed in competitiveness.

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Haas is in no rush to make a decision on its driver line-up for 2027, and will likely keep its options open amid the possibility of dramatic developments further down the line.

Barring a drastic turnaround in form, Ocon’s position at Haas can be considered under threat as the Frenchman faces the prospect of the exit door. The likes of Yuki Tsunoda, Ryo Hirakawa, Jack Doohan, reigning Formula 2 champion Leonardo Fornaroli, and Ferrari junior Rafael Camara are potential alternatives for Haas.