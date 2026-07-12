Goodwood Festival of Speed Sunday LIVE: Damon Hill headlines as timed shootout rounds out the action

Watch all the action from the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed live.

Damon Hill
Damon Hill
© XPB Images

1996 Formula 1 champion Damon Hill celebrates the 30th anniversary of his world title as the timed shootout action wraps up the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Lando Norris and Valentino Rossi have been among the headline names taking machinery up the iconic hill across the weekend, and you can watch all of the final day action LIVE on the player below. 

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

While Kimi Antonelli attended on Thursday, driving duties switched to Mercedes reserve Fred Vesti for the remainder of the weekend, where he will take the 2022 W13 up the hill - the car now decked in the 2026 livery. 

Other F1 talent in attendance includes a quartet of Red Bull drivers, with Isack Hadjar, Liam Lawson, and Arvid Lindblad set to wow fans. 

Formula 1 cars and MotoGP bikes will be on show on all four days, with Red Bull announcing on Wednesday that the Adrian Newey-designed RB17 hypercar will complete demonstration runs, with Newey himself getting behind the wheel. 

If it's rally that you're interested in, then you can watch all the action from the special stage LIVE, when the action begins on the player below. 
Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider
 

Tags:

F1
2026
Goodwood Festival of Speed Sunday LIVE: Damon Hill headlines as timed shootout rounds out the action
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

Latest News

F1 News
Toto Wolff braced for Ferrari challenge 'for the rest of the season'
3m ago
Wolff in the F1 paddock
F1 News
Goodwood Festival of Speed Sunday LIVE: Damon Hill headlines as timed shootout rounds out the action
33m ago
Damon Hill
F1 News
Valtteri Bottas casts verdict on Cadillac F1 upgrades after hitting key performance marker
21h ago
Bottas at Silverstone
F1 News
Former F1 boss makes red flag plea after British GP confusion
22h ago
Should red flags have been shown at Silverstone?
F1 News
‘Maybe in a few years’ - Lando Norris wants Le Mans chance with Valentino Rossi
11/07/26
Valentino Rossi, Lando Norris, 2025 Misano MotoGP

Don't miss the latest F1 talking points.

More News

F1 News
'It cannot be the last step' - Fernando Alonso demands Aston Martin progress beyond Hungary upgrade
11/07/26
Alonso hopes for continued Aston Martin improvements
F1 News
Goodwood Festival of Speed Saturday LIVE: F1 champion Norris returns with McLaren Hypercar
11/07/26
Norris celebrates his Silverstone win
F1 News
Mark Webber reacts to reports of Oscar Piastri 'agitating to leave' McLaren
10/07/26
Piastri and Webber
F1 News
Mercedes reveal F1 upgrade plan to combat Ferrari threat
10/07/26
Shovlin with Russell and Antonelli
F1 News
David Coulthard explains Red Bull's "good problem" in the F1 driver market
10/07/26
Coulthard