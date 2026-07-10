Mercedes reveal F1 upgrade plan to combat Ferrari threat

Mercedes has slowly been caught by the chasing pack after enjoying a dominant start to the 2026 Formula 1 season

Shovlin with Russell and Antonelli
Shovlin with Russell and Antonelli
© XPB Images

Mercedes trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin has revealed how the team is maintaining its Formula 1 title push without bringing sizable upgrade packages like rivals Ferrari and Red Bull. 

While Ferrari and Red Bull have both brought significant upgrade packages to the track in recent weeks, Mercedes has instead introduced smaller, more regular updates.

Recently, team principal Toto Wolff said, "We're a little bit surprised that Ferrari can throw these huge updates at the car in the way they do." This is largely due to the cost cap regulations, which limit how much a team can spend during a set period. 

Wolff has commented on the more sizable upgrades of Mercedes' rivals
Wolff has commented on the more sizable upgrades of Mercedes' rivals
© XPB Images

This drew ire from his Ferrari counterpart Fred Vasseur, who commented: “When Red Bull is developing, or when Mercedes is developing, they are geniuses. When we are developing, we are cheating."

Speaking on the latest episode of the Nu Silver Arrows Radio Show, Shovlin addressed Mercedes' upgrade plan. 

"We're bringing performance to it," he said. "We haven't done a massive kit like some of our competitors. But every week, we're trying to bring performance to just keep ourselves ahead at the moment,

"We're lucky that we've got a car that works across a whole range of tracks. Well, probably not lucky. I think we've done a good job at engineering a car that works across a full range of tracks.

"A lot of prep goes into the circuits to make sure that we land the car in the right place and we can perform well. We had a couple of circuits recently, like Monaco and Austria, that have been tough places for us over the last few years. It was great that we could turn it around there.

The top three at Silverstone
The top three at Silverstone
© XPB Images

"But Spa is a really weird track, difficult from an energy point of view. So there's a lot of work we've got to do to make sure we can hit the ground running."

Speaking at the British Grand Prix, George Russell conceded that he does not expect Mercedes to bring many upgrades to Belgium or Hungary prior to the summer break. 

"The car's been extremely consistent every single race so far," he said. "We have been surprised at how many upgrades some teams are bringing, but maybe they'll pay the price towards the end of the season. 

"When we're planning our upgrades, it's not this side of the break. We can just review during the summer break if you pull the trigger slightly earlier on those upgrades or not. So, it's just a balancing act. But, as Toto said, we have been a bit surprised by how many [updates] some other teams have brought."

Tags:

F1
2026
Mercedes
Mercedes reveal F1 upgrade plan to combat Ferrari threat
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

Related Articles

F1 News
Brundle highlights valuable lesson for Antonelli after Silverstone ‘heartbreak’
Antonelli suffered disappointment at Silverstone
F1 News
Why Fred Vasseur continues to dismiss Ferrari F1 title talk
Leclerc and Hamilton on the podium
F1 News
Max Verstappen told to be ‘ruthless and selfish' by fellow F1 champion
Max Verstappen
F1 News
Mercedes explain Kimi Antonelli's British GP race-ruining failure
Antonelli at Silverstone
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli issues defiant reaction after disastrous end to Silverstone race
Kimi Antonelli, British Grand Prix
F1 Feature
Silverstone F1 anti-climax highlights glaring Abu Dhabi 2021 injustice
The 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ended in controversy

Latest News

F1 News
Mark Webber reacts to reports of Oscar Piastri 'agitating to leave' McLaren
36m ago
Piastri and Webber
F1 News
Mercedes reveal F1 upgrade plan to combat Ferrari threat
2h ago
Shovlin with Russell and Antonelli
F1 News
David Coulthard explains Red Bull's "good problem" in the F1 driver market
3h ago
Coulthard
F1 News
Jenson Button warns Aston Martin against “quick fix” F1 aspirations with upgrade package
4h ago
Button with Aston Martin
F3 News
F3 to aid Madrid F1 preparations as revised weekend format announced
6h ago
Madrid will host F1 in September

Don't miss the latest F1 talking points.

More News

Le Mans News
McLaren to debut Hypercar with Goodwood run ahead of 2027 Le Mans return
7h ago
McLaren's 2027 Hypercar
F1 News
First look: Ferrari gives Madrid track its F1 debut in filming day
7h ago
Hamilton at the Madring
MotoGP News
Goodwood Festival of Speed Friday LIVE: Valentino Rossi and Lando Norris return
8h ago
Rossi, Goodwood
F1 News
Adrian Newey completes first run in Red Bull hypercar at Goodwood
09/07/26
Newey first came up with the RB17 in 2020
F1 News
Will Buxton clears up cryptic social media post that sent F1 fans wild
09/07/26
Buxton used to work as an F1TV presenter