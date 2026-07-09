Lewis Hamilton expects Mercedes drivers to be hit with F1 penalties

Lewis Hamilton expects the Mercedes pair to get penalties before the end of the 2026 F1 season.

Hamilton was beaten to victory in the Silverstone sprint by Antonelli
Hamilton was beaten to victory in the Silverstone sprint by Antonelli

Lewis Hamilton is expecting Mercedes drivers George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli to be hit with grid penalties for exceeding their engine allocation during the 2026 Formula 1 season. 

While praising Ferrari’s impressive reliability, seven-time world champion Hamilton highlighted the issues Mercedes has faced, particularly on the power unit side. 

Russell retired from the lead of the Canadian Grand Prix with a battery-related failure, before Antonelli dropped out of second place in Barcelona with a similar problem. 

Mercedes has been hit by poor reliability in 2026
Mercedes has been hit by poor reliability in 2026

Reliability has been Mercedes’ biggest weakness in a season it has otherwise largely dominated. In contrast, Ferrari’s reliability has been strong, with Hamilton the only driver to finish every lap across the opening nine rounds. 

“Massively impressed,” Hamilton said about Ferrari’s reliability. “I think we came into the season knowing that we needed to level up in our processes and just how we executed on race weekends.

“That's something that we were pushing for last year. And then the team's really, every single individual brings so much to the table and is bringing the best to the table. The guys in the garage worked so hard for the pitstops. We've got great pitstops.

“And then everyone back in the factory has worked so hard to bring this consistency, and that's really what I think ultimately is going to make the difference this year.

“You're seeing engines in general have had more issues this year than they normally would have, and don't know what the situation with on the battery side of this for George and for Kimi, but at some point there must be a penalty, I would imagine, in the sense that we only have two battery cells or something like that. 

“But it's going to be key for us just holding onto this, maximising the points, executing to the best of our ability, even when it's the case that we can't win.”

Hamilton finished third behind Russell in the British Grand Prix
Hamilton finished third behind Russell in the British Grand Prix

Despite Hamilton’s claim, Mercedes and Ferrari has so far used the same number of internal combustion (ICE), turbochargers (TC), energy storers (ES) and control electrics (CS). 

Both Ferrari drivers have used fewer exhausts but have used more motor generator unit-kinetic (MGU-K) elements. 

Further woes for Antonelli during a nightmare British Grand Prix, coupled with a third-place finish for Hamilton, saw the 41-year-old Briton close to just 32 points behind the Italian teenager in the championship standings. 

Tags:

F1
Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
Ferrari
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
George Russell
Lewis Hamilton expects Mercedes drivers to be hit with F1 penalties
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
Brundle highlights valuable lesson for Antonelli after Silverstone ‘heartbreak’
Antonelli suffered disappointment at Silverstone
F1 News
Ferrari's 250 F1 victories: Which driver and circuit tops the Scuderia's win list?
Leclerc celebrates Ferrari's 250th F1 win
F1 News
How Lewis Hamilton’s £1.2m Richard Mille watch gets to him after F1 races
Hamilton puts his Richard Mille watch on after the British Grand Prix
F1 News
Why Fred Vasseur continues to dismiss Ferrari F1 title talk
Leclerc and Hamilton on the podium
F1 News
Verstappen crashes prompt FIA scrutiny into two F1 'Macarena' wings
Ferrari and Red Bull's rear wings are under scrutiny
F1 News
Max Verstappen told to be ‘ruthless and selfish' by fellow F1 champion
Max Verstappen

Latest News

F1 News
Adrian Newey completes first run in Red Bull hypercar at Goodwood
7m ago
Newey first came up with the RB17 in 2020
F1 News
Will Buxton clears up cryptic social media post that sent F1 fans wild
48m ago
Buxton used to work as an F1TV presenter
F1 News
Ferrari told prioritising Hamilton is its “only chance of winning” title
1h ago
Hamilton and Leclerc celebrate Ferrari's second win of 2026
F1 News
Verstappen and Red Bull ‘drifting apart’ after ‘breakdown in trust’
4h ago
Verstappen's F1 future remains up in the air
F1 News
McLaren sets out timeline to catch Mercedes after upgrade ‘redirection’
4h ago
It's been a difficult 2026 season for McLaren

Don't miss the latest F1 talking points.

More News

F1 News
Mercedes reveal issue that disadvantaged Russell at Silverstone
6h ago
Russell had a straightline speed issue with his Mercedes
F1 News
Liam Lawson addresses F1 exit rumours as Nikola Tsolov pressure grows
6h ago
Lawson at Silverstone
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton expects Mercedes drivers to be hit with F1 penalties
6h ago
Hamilton was beaten to victory in the Silverstone sprint by Antonelli
IndyCar News
McLaren reserve driver 'asks to be fired from F1' after 2027 seat confirmed
7h ago
O'Ward completes running in Abu Dhabi
MotoGP News
Goodwood Festival of Speed Thursday LIVE: Casey Stoner and Carl Fogarty celebrate Ducati's 100th anniversary
8h ago
Stoner racing in MotoGP