Jeremy Clarkson shares amusing Max Verstappen story on F1 paddock return

TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson shared an amusing story about Max Verstappen on his return to the Formula 1 paddock at the British Grand Prix.

Clarkson, the former Top Gear host, made his first appearance at an F1 race since announcing he is in remission from prostate cancer at last weekend’s British Grand Prix.

The 66-year-old was in the Silverstone paddock for race day on Sunday as a guest of Alpine, whose F1 team’s factory is based in Enstone - just six miles from Clarkson’s farm in the Cotswolds.

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Clarkson, who has regularly attended F1 races both at home and abroad over the years, shared a funny story about Verstappen as he left the circuit early to avoid post-race traffic jams.

"We’ll shut down now on social media, go home and watch the last 20 laps on TV there, and then we’re not stuck in a traffic jam,” Clarkson said in a video as he left the Silverstone paddock.

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“Because last year I was stuck in a little tiny room with Max Verstappen for two hours. He’s a lovely guy; he’s one of the nicest guys I’ve ever met. Back to the farm now.”

Four-time world Verstappen crashed out of Sunday’s British Grand Prix when he suffered a rear wing failure at Stowe, triggering a late safety car that led to an anticlimactic finish.

Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm Shop, which is featured on the Amazon Prime series Clarkson’s Farm, supplied Alpine at this year’s British Grand Prix.

Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm supplied the Alpine F1 team at Silverstone

"It's great that we are able to help promote British farming and highlight the importance of farming to the local area," said Alpine managing director Steve Nielsen.

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"Our base at Enstone is surrounded by farms so we are well aware and full of admiration for what farmers do in bringing food to our tables.

“It's a special occasion to bring local food to Silverstone to keep our team and drivers well fed this weekend so thanks to Jeremy and the team at Diddly Squat Farm for their on-going support.”

Clarkson shared that he had been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer during the final episode of the latest season of Clarkson’s Farm, which aired last month.

Days later, Clarkson confirmed he is now officially in remission.

"I am without a doubt, officially, the world's luckiest man," he told the Sunday Times.

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"It was an aggressive type of cancer. It could have spread, it could have gone into the pancreas, it could have gone anywhere, and that would have been trouble."