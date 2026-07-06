Jos Verstappen dubs Martin Brundle an 'idiot' as he lashes out over Red Bull F1 comments

Max Verstappen's father Jos took aim at the Sky Sports commentator over his comments about Red Bull's recent instability

Jos Verstappen and Martin Brundle
Jos Verstappen and Martin Brundle
Add as a preferred source

Jos Verstappen appears to have lashed out at F1 commentator and former driver Martin Brundle over recent comments he made about the Red Bull F1 team's relationship with the Verstappens.

Rumours were abound heading into the British Grand Prix weekend that Max Verstappen's camp had engaged in talks with McLaren about a potential move to the team.

Verstappen has been unable to compete with the top teams this year as Red Bull struggles to maintain stability follow the departure of a number of high profile members of staff in recent years.

Martin Brundle discussed Verstappen's involvement with the Red Bull team
Martin Brundle discussed Verstappen's involvement with the Red Bull team

Most recently Red Bull's Chief Engineer Paul Monaghan looks set to leave the team and join the newest entry to the grid Cadillac.

Speaking on the Sky F1 Show ahead of the British Grand Prix about Max's current situation at Red Bull Brundle said: "My goodness, they wanted to torpedo the management of Red Bull, didn't they? Team Verstappen did that very well indeed.

"To start with, Christian Horner, and it just carried on from there with Adrian Newey, Dr Helmut Marko and Jonathan Wheatley. Now we know Paul Monaghan is leaving. I think they did a bit too good a job of wanting to move some people out of the way there at Red Bull, did Team Verstappen."

Brundle's comments were widely shared across social media, prompting Verstappen's outspoken father Jos to lash out with an angry comment on Instagram saying: "Another idiot who thinks he knows what it's like."

Max Verstappen has another difficult weekend at Silverstone
Max Verstappen has another difficult weekend at Silverstone

Jos' comments come following another very frustrating weekend for his son after Max crashed out of the Silverstone grand prix towards the final stint of the race.

The four-time world champion vented his frustration with his team and blamed the crash on a 'damgerous' rear wing which Red Bull have been running.

He said: "At this point, it’s super dangerous, because I could have really hurt myself two times. I was lucky in Austria; I was lucky here. But that’s why you get really fed up with it.”

Team boss Laurent Mekies stated in Austria that the upgrade package introduced there would play a significant role in Verstappen's decision whether or not to remain with Red Bull into 2027.

Pressed on this topic, Verstappen said: “I'm not going to say anything about that. It's not fair to say anything about that right now.”

More News

F1 News
Horner returns to F1 paddock for first time since Red Bull sacking
05/07/26
Horner was sacked last July by Red Bull
F1 News
'No point racing like this' Max Verstappen offers blunt verdict on Red Bull's Silverstone struggles
04/07/26
Verstappen was frustrated after a tough qualifying
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli storms to Silverstone pole as Ferrari pace falters
04/07/26
Antonelli scored his fifth pole of 2026
F1 News
Antonelli denies Hamilton home win in Silverstone F1 sprint
04/07/26
Antonelli won Saturday's 17-lap sprint race
F1 News
‘We shouldn’t look like clowns’ - Verstappen attacks F1’s Lego race
04/07/26
Verstappen is not a fan of the Lego parade lap
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton beats Kimi Antonelli to Silverstone F1 sprint pole
03/07/26
Hamilton celebrates his Silverstone sprint pole

Latest News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton explains error that led to costly jump start at British GP
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton British Grand Prix
F1 News
Jos Verstappen dubs Martin Brundle an 'idiot' over Red Bull F1 comments
3h ago
Jos Verstappen and Martin Brundle
F1 News
Sainz’s rare and unprecedented F1 British GP ‘penalty lap’ explained
3h ago
Sainz was hit with a rare F1 penalty
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli issues defiant reaction after disastrous end to Silverstone race
4h ago
Kimi Antonelli, British Grand Prix
F1 News
Why Max Verstappen didn't speak to Christian Horner at the British Grand Prix
5h ago
Verstappen and Horner had their differences at Red Bull

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

More News

F1 News
Ferrari stands by decision to pit Hamilton before 'surprise' safety car finish
17h ago
Hamilton congratulates Leclerc, despite the team losing a one-two result
F1 News
Red Bull to investigate "super dangerous" wing issue that led to Max Verstappen crash
18h ago
Verstappen's Red Bull will be investigated for a fault
F1 News
Why Hamilton went unpunished over infringement he expected penalty for
18h ago
Hamilton avoided a penalty at Silverstone
F1 News
Max Verstappen slams "super-dangerous" Red Bull wing after "lucky" Silverstone escape
19h ago
Max Verstappen at the 2026 British Grand Prix
F1 News
Mercedes reveals cause of Antonelli damage and how close he came to win
19h ago
Antonelli looked on course for the win at Silverstone