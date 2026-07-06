Jos Verstappen dubs Martin Brundle an 'idiot' as he lashes out over Red Bull F1 comments

Jos Verstappen appears to have lashed out at F1 commentator and former driver Martin Brundle over recent comments he made about the Red Bull F1 team's relationship with the Verstappens.

Rumours were abound heading into the British Grand Prix weekend that Max Verstappen's camp had engaged in talks with McLaren about a potential move to the team.

Verstappen has been unable to compete with the top teams this year as Red Bull struggles to maintain stability follow the departure of a number of high profile members of staff in recent years.

Martin Brundle discussed Verstappen's involvement with the Red Bull team

Most recently Red Bull's Chief Engineer Paul Monaghan looks set to leave the team and join the newest entry to the grid Cadillac.

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Speaking on the Sky F1 Show ahead of the British Grand Prix about Max's current situation at Red Bull Brundle said: "My goodness, they wanted to torpedo the management of Red Bull, didn't they? Team Verstappen did that very well indeed.



"To start with, Christian Horner, and it just carried on from there with Adrian Newey, Dr Helmut Marko and Jonathan Wheatley. Now we know Paul Monaghan is leaving. I think they did a bit too good a job of wanting to move some people out of the way there at Red Bull, did Team Verstappen."

Brundle's comments were widely shared across social media, prompting Verstappen's outspoken father Jos to lash out with an angry comment on Instagram saying: "Another idiot who thinks he knows what it's like."

Max Verstappen has another difficult weekend at Silverstone

Jos' comments come following another very frustrating weekend for his son after Max crashed out of the Silverstone grand prix towards the final stint of the race.



The four-time world champion vented his frustration with his team and blamed the crash on a 'damgerous' rear wing which Red Bull have been running.



He said: "At this point, it’s super dangerous, because I could have really hurt myself two times. I was lucky in Austria; I was lucky here. But that’s why you get really fed up with it.”

Team boss Laurent Mekies stated in Austria that the upgrade package introduced there would play a significant role in Verstappen's decision whether or not to remain with Red Bull into 2027.

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Pressed on this topic, Verstappen said: “I'm not going to say anything about that. It's not fair to say anything about that right now.”