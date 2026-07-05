Ferrari stands by decision to pit Hamilton before 'surprise' safety car finish

Lewis Hamilton dropped to third place after Ferrari pitted him behind the safety car at Silverstone

Hamilton congratulates Leclerc, despite the team losing a one-two result
Hamilton congratulates Leclerc, despite the team losing a one-two result
© XPB Images
Add as a preferred source

Ferrari stands by its decision to pit Lewis Hamilton under the late-race safety car at the British Grand Prix, despite it ultimately costing him second place.

Hamilton finished third behind Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell after pitting for fresh tyres during a late safety car that was deployed when Red Bull’s Max Verstappen spun off into the gravel on lap 47.

Both Ferraris pitted for fresh tyres but while Leclerc retained his lead, Hamilton narrowly emerged behind the Mercedes of Russell - who stayed out under the safety car - as he exited the pit lane.

The Safety Car led the cars to the finish at Silverstone
The Safety Car led the cars to the finish at Silverstone
© XPB Images

Ferrari anticipated that the race would restart and Hamilton would be able to overtake Russell and potentially challenge Leclerc for victory, but that scenario never transpired as the British Grand Prix finished under safety car conditions.

“You can discuss about Lewis if it was a good call to pit. If we don’t pit Russell would pit for new softs and all hard in front of him and we are taking the risk also,” Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur told media including Crash.net on Sunday evening at Silverstone.

“We are a bit surprised that the safety car stayed out so long and we were expecting a restart. We can discuss at length about the call but if I have to do it now I would do the same. It’s a good way to take the opportunity and the points.”

Hamilton expected to be penalised
Hamilton expected to be penalised

It was an eventful race for Hamilton, who was hit with a five-second time penalty for a false start, but kept his podium finish despite a yellow flag infringement.

On the false start issue, Vasseur explained: “From the sensors we don’t see the car moving on the grid but it’s true that on the video you see the sticker on the tyres moving a little bit. It’s not me judging if it’s a false start or not.”

When asked if he agreed with the penalty, Vasseur replied: “I think it’s a bit harsh when the sensor are not moving.”

Hamilton remains third in the drivers' championship but is now just 32 points behind Andrea Kimi Antonelli after the Italian's non-score. 

Ferrari stands by decision to pit Hamilton before 'surprise' safety car finish
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

More News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton avoids post-race penalty at British Grand Prix
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton at the British Grand Prix
F1 Results
2026 F1 Silverstone: Full British GP results
3h ago
Podium celebrations at Silverstone
F1 Results
2026 Formula 1 world championship standings after the British Grand Prix
3h ago
The top three at Silverstone
F1 Race Report
Leclerc takes Silverstone win after late safety car confusion and Antonelli nightmare
3h ago
Leclerc celebrates his first win of F1 2026
F1 News
How to watch the F1 Lego car drivers' parade at Silverstone
8h ago
Lego cars will return for the British Grand Prix
F1 News
Wolff responds to 'emotional' Vasseur after Ferrari upgrade comments
9h ago
Wolff took aim at Ferrari's upgrade push

Latest News

F1 News
Ferrari stands by decision to pit Hamilton before 'surprise' safety car finish
15m ago
Hamilton congratulates Leclerc, despite the team losing a one-two result
F1 News
Red Bull to investigate "super dangerous" wing issue that led to Max Verstappen crash
42m ago
Verstappen's Red Bull will be investigated for a fault
F1 News
Why Hamilton went unpunished over infringement he expected penalty for
1h ago
Hamilton avoided a penalty at Silverstone
F1 News
Max Verstappen slams "super-dangerous" Red Bull wing after "lucky" Silverstone escape
1h ago
Max Verstappen at the 2026 British Grand Prix
F1 News
Mercedes reveals cause of Antonelli damage and how close he came to win
1h ago
Antonelli looked on course for the win at Silverstone

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

More News

F1 News
FIA explains Silverstone safety car confusion after 'software error'
3h ago
The Safety Car led the cars to the finish at Silverstone
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton avoids post-race penalty at British Grand Prix
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton at the British Grand Prix
F1 News
Horner returns to F1 paddock for first time since Red Bull sacking
8h ago
Horner was sacked last July by Red Bull
F1 News
How to watch the F1 Lego car drivers' parade at Silverstone
8h ago
Lego cars will return for the British Grand Prix
F1 News
Wolff responds to 'emotional' Vasseur after Ferrari upgrade comments
9h ago
Wolff took aim at Ferrari's upgrade push