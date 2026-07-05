How to watch the F1 Lego car drivers' parade at Silverstone

Everything you need to know about the highly anticipated Lego drivers' parade at Silverstone

Lego cars will return for the British Grand Prix
Lego cars will return for the British Grand Prix
© F1
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The F1 grid will be back behind the wheel of Lego cars once again at the British Grand Prix on Sunday.

Last year 10 drive-able Lego replica F1 cars were built for the Miami Grand Prix driver's parade which delighted fans as the drivers couldn't help but let their competitive side take over.

Following the success of last year's parade Lego has now continued their partnership with F1, but this time all 22 drivers will be riding around in individual 'mini' cars.

Each car has been built using 28,000 bricks, and over 6,400 hours were spent on construction. They will do upwards of 25km/h which is sure to deliver another chaotic race, hopefully with lowers levels of destruction to the cars this year.

Lego racing on the driver parade
Lego racing on the driver parade
© XPB Images



The Lego race is set to take place at 1pm (BST) before action at the British Grand Prix kicks of at 3pm (BST).

You can watch the full Lego cars parade over on the Formula 1 YouTube channel.

Despite the excitement following the announcement it was unclear initially if every driver would take part in the event. Lewis Hamilton had expressed doubts that he would be behind the wheel of his custom built Lego car this weekend.

"It is the most dangerous part of the weekend," Hamilton said on Thursday. "I let Charles drive last time and it was just hilarious watching everyone crashing into each other. So, I don't know whether or not I will be in the Lego car this year.”

Lego cars will once again feature ahead of an F1 race
Lego cars will once again feature ahead of an F1 race



When pressed on why the might not take part, Hamilton replied: "There is not really much to say on that. That's something I need to take offline.”

This came following reports that drivers have “voiced frustrations at the need to do ever more media and marketing appearances without being paid for them”. However fans need not worry about not seeing the seven-time world champion taking part as Ferrari later confirmed he would in face be driving in the parade.

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