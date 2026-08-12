Lewis Hamilton gives himself surprising rating for first half of F1 2026

Lewis Hamilton has scored his first half of the 2026 season, and the result may come as a surprise.

Hamilton appears less enthused by his form than many onlookers
Hamilton appears less enthused by his form than many onlookers

Lewis Hamilton has graded his efforts for the first half of the 2026 Formula 1 season, a campaign in which he sits second in the drivers' standings at the summer shutdown.

Seven-time champion Hamilton has faced his critics in recent years, with some questioning whether the Briton still had the pace to battle for consistent race wins or an elusive eighth title.

However, he has answered these critics in spectacular fashion this term, claiming his first win in Ferrari Rosso at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, and positioning himself as the chief rival to Kimi Antonelli for the crown.

Hamilton secured his first Ferrari win at the 31st attempt
Hamilton secured his first Ferrari win at the 31st attempt

However, when asked to judge his opening stanza for 2026, Hamilton was less complimentary than some might be, saying: "Slightly above average, maybe."

On his title chances, he added: "I'm thinking about just one race at a time. I'm just trying to figure out how I can maximise each weekend, so I'm generally not thinking about 10 races from now."

With a maximum number of 12 race weekends remaining in the season, this number potentially dropping to 11 due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, there is more than enough time to make up the 50-point deficit to Antonelli, especially with the field converging in recent weeks as Mercedes' early advantage has been slowly eroded away.

Mercedes has lost much of its advantage, with McLaren and Ferrari entering the picture
Mercedes has lost much of its advantage, with McLaren and Ferrari entering the picture

The all-new regulations for 2026 saw F1 move away from the ground-effect philosophy of the previous generation, and return to smaller, lighter machinery. 

Asked of the adjustments he has needed to make to get up to speed in this latest era and how rewarding the new cars are to drive, Hamilton said: "I don't think it's more particularly more rewarding to anybody. 

"I think we've all had to make adjustments, but I don't feel like I've had to make more adjustments than any other, any other era of car.

Tags:

F1
2026
Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton gives himself surprising rating for first half of F1 2026
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

Related Articles

F1 News
F1 legend on Lewis Hamilton's 2026 boost “hardly anyone talks about”
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 2026 British Grand Prix
F1 News
‘The most important thing’ - Ferrari highlights key focus for rest of F1 2026
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 2026 Hungarian GP
F1 Feature
Ferrari needs to back Hamilton if it wants to end F1 title drought
Hamilton is second in the drivers' championship at the summer break
F1 News
Rachel Brookes breaks silence on shock Sky F1 exit and reveals Lewis Hamilton support
Rachel Brookes and Lewis Hamilton in China
F1 News
Leclerc makes ‘aggressive’ Ferrari demand in key F1 battleground
Leclerc wants more Ferrari upgrades
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton told “careless mistakes” to blame for F1 penalty pain
Hamilton has been sanctioned three times in the past four races

Latest News

F1 News
Carlos Sainz hints at imminent Williams future decision
1m ago
Sainz is yet to commit his future to Williams
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton gives himself surprising rating for first half of F1 2026
1h ago
Hamilton has been hit with a string of F1 penalties
F1 News
Former F1 Academy star faces uncertain future after racing plans 'fall apart'
18h ago
Maya Weug's career has taken a nosedive since leaving F1 Academy
F1 News
Franco Colapinto sends message to thieves after summer robbery
19h ago
Colapinto
F1 News
Lando Norris rages at paparazzi after feeling "violated" by private life invasion
21h ago
Norris in the Budapest paddock on Thursday

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
Guenther Steiner open to F1 return after MotoGP switch
22h ago
Steiner was the former Haas F1 team principal
F1 News
Honda reveals key "secrets" to upgraded F1 engine coming to Zandvoort
11/08/26
Aston Martin introduced its B-spec car in Hungary
F1 News
"My opinion is..." - F1 boss gives verdict on Max Verstappen quit threats
11/08/26
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2026 Hungarian GP
F1 News
Mercedes cautious of "more intense" title threat ahead of F1 resumption
10/08/26
Mercedes was off the pace on Friday
F1 News
McLaren boss concedes unexpected 'heavy price' of championship double
10/08/26
Norris celebrates his first drivers' title